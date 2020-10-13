NJSIAA OKs winter sports season with pandemic-related restrictions

The NJSIAA memo gave the following details for the upcoming winter season:

Teams in all sports will be limited to two events per week. Two three-game weeks will be permitted.

Currently, all competition will be limited to two-team events. This also could change. This restriction would be especially challenging for indoor track and field, where are there are few, if any, dual meets. Many multiteam events, such as the Boardwalk Basketball Classic at Wildwoods Convention in December and the Battle by the Bay showcase basketball event at Atlantic City High School in February, already have been canceled because of the new coronavirus.

The NJSIAA said the state Department of Health is aware of the nature of certain competitions specific to high school winter sports and will continue to monitor and advise as to what may or may not be permissible. But the NJSIAA said any DOH decision changing this policy would probably not be made until closer to the start of the winter season or maybe even during the season.

Teams can participate in one preseason scrimmage, preferably with a neighboring school.

The postseason will be open to any school that wants to participate. The postseason will be structured by counties or the traditional NJSIAA sections. Committees will seed teams.

Out-of-state competition is prohibited unless a school receives an NJSIAA waiver.

