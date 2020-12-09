 Skip to main content
NJSIAA bounces The Patrick School out of state organization
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association bounced a state basketball power out of the organization Wednesday morning.

The NJSIAA executive committee voted 41-0 with three abstentions that The Patrick School is not eligible for NJSIAA membership because it sponsors multiple basketball teams. The vote primarily means that The Patrick School can no longer participate in the state tournament.

The Patrick School  boys basketball team is not only a state power but a national power. Its alumni includes NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving. The school, located in Hillside (Union County), won the 2017, 2009, 2007, 2006, 2003 and 1998 boys basketball Tournament of Champions titles.

The NJSIAA controversies committee ruled in December that The Patrick School violates the NJSIAA rule that prohibits teams from having multiple varsity teams in the same sport. The executive committee last June clarified its policy on additional teams and adopted a rule that said, “No member school may have any team that operates outside NJSIAA’s jurisdiction in any NJSIAA-sanctioned sport.”

In addition to its normal varsity team, The Patrick School also has a post-graduate team that consists of fifth-year seniors. At the June meeting, Patrick School officials argued that the multiple varsity teams rule specifically targeted The Patrick School.

The Patrick School officials did not speak at Wednesday’s hearing instead they chose to submit a brief for the executive committee to consider.

The Patrick School argued that the fifth-year team was run by a separate spinoff entity called The Patrick School Academy. But the NJSIAA said there was no clear separation and an overlap of school employees between the high school and the Academy.

Patrick School officials could not immediately be reached for comment, but it is expected The Patrick School will challenge the NJSIAA’s decision in court.

In other business, NJSIAA chief operating officer Colleen Maguire said she expects the NJSIAA plan for the spring sports season to be announced by Friday.

NJSIAA assistant director Jack Dubois, who supervises football for the organization, announced he will retire at the end of June.

