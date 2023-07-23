Nick Pariano scored on a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time to give the Ocean City Nor'easters a 2-1 win over the Hudson Valley Hammers in a League Two Eastern Conference semifinal Sunday.

The United Soccer Leagues playoff game was held at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale, New York.

Pariano, a midfielder and rising senior at Duke University, also scored the game's first goal on a penalty kick in the 39th minute. Hudson Valley defender Alex Zielonka tied it at 1-1 in the 54th minute.

O.C.'s Stefano Camerlengo recorded the victory in goal.

The win puts Ocean City in the conference championship game Friday at a site and time to be determined against either Lionsbridge FC or North Carolina Fusion.

"It was a good game. It was back and forth, but we came out on top," first-year O.C. head coach Matt Perrella said. "Credit to the guys for battling it out. They have the will to win and the desire to keep pushing and play for a championship. I have nothing but great things to say about everybody who was a part of this weekend.

"It was 1-1 late in the game, 91st minute or so, and Alessandro (Arlotti) had an opportunity to get in the box and was able to be deceptive and drew a foul. Nick was able to put home the penalty kick."

The first PK in the 39th minute was called after O.C.'s Maruki Kawahara was taken down in the box.

In Friday's conference quarterfinal games in Uniondale, Ocean City beat the host Long Island Rough Riders 2-1 and Hudson Valley defeated the Seacoast United Phantoms 2-1.

