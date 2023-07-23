Nick Pariano scored on a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time to give the Ocean City Nor'easters a 2-1 win over the Hudson Valley Hammers in a League Two Eastern Conference semifinal Sunday.
The United Soccer Leagues playoff game was held at Mitchel Athletic Complex in Uniondale, New York.
Pariano, a midfielder and rising senior at Duke University, also scored the game's first goal on a penalty kick in the 39th minute. Hudson Valley defender Alex Zielonka tied it at 1-1 in the 54th minute.
O.C.'s Stefano Camerlengo recorded the victory in goal.
The win puts Ocean City in the conference championship game Friday at a site and time to be determined against either Lionsbridge FC or North Carolina Fusion.
"It was a good game. It was back and forth, but we came out on top," first-year O.C. head coach Matt Perrella said. "Credit to the guys for battling it out. They have the will to win and the desire to keep pushing and play for a championship. I have nothing but great things to say about everybody who was a part of this weekend.
"It was 1-1 late in the game, 91st minute or so, and Alessandro (Arlotti) had an opportunity to get in the box and was able to be deceptive and drew a foul. Nick was able to put home the penalty kick."
The first PK in the 39th minute was called after O.C.'s Maruki Kawahara was taken down in the box.
In Friday's conference quarterfinal games in Uniondale, Ocean City beat the host Long Island Rough Riders 2-1 and Hudson Valley defeated the Seacoast United Phantoms 2-1.
PHOTOS Nor'easters vs. Real Central New Jersey at Carey Stadium
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Nick Pariano, a rising senior at Duke University, scored in stoppage time Saturday night to help the Ocean City Nor'easters remain undefeated through nine games.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.