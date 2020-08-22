The Philadelphia Phillies gave their bullpen a much needed renovation Friday.
The cost was some of the team’s young pitching prospects.
The Phillies acquired relief pitchers Brandon Workman and Health Hembree from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for pitchers Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold on Friday night.
Earlier Friday, the Phillies traded minor league reliever Addison Russ to the New York Yankees for veteran reliever David Hale. Philadelphia (9-13) lost to the Atlanta Braves 11-2 Friday night.
“You have to give something to get something. We think Boston got two good arms,” general manager Matt Klentak said Friday night. “We think Workman and Hembree are going to come in and really give our group a boost.”
The Phillies needed to make bullpen moves because their relievers had allowed 70 runs and 107 hits in 70 innings through Friday.
The situation reached a breaking point Thursday when Philadelphia relievers gave up seven runs in 3 2/3 innings and squandered leads in both games of a doubleheader loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Klentak said both trades were being discussed before Thursday’s debacle, but clearly things couldn’t continue they way they were going.
“They’re all a little be different, which is good” manager Joe Girardi said of the new trio of relievers. “It gives us more options against different types of hitters. They have pitched in a tough division in the American league East. I think it will add a lot to our bullpen.”
Workman, 32, was 10-1 with 16 saves for the Red Sox last season. He saved four games this season. There’s a chance he could become the Phillies closer with current closer Hector Neris shifting to the eighth inning.
“That’s something we have to talk about,” Girardi said.
Hembree, 31, has been a reliable part of Boston’s bullpen since 2015. He was 2-0 with 10 strikeouts and a 5.59 ERA this season.
The cost for the Boston duo was Pivetta and Seabold.
Pivetta remains one of the most vexing pitchers in the recent Phillies history. Pivetta, 27, came to Philadelphia in 2015 as the main return in the Jonathan Papelbon trade with the Washington Nationals.
The team, fans and media expected him to have a breakout season in 2019. It didn’t happen. in his Phillies career, he was 18-28 with a 5.42 ERA in 71 starts.
“We have worked with Nick and tried a lot of different things,” Klentak said. “He’s enormously talented. We’ve seen flashes of that. We were never quite able to see the consistency from him in our uniform. That doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen for him. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out.”
Philadelphia chose Seabold in the third round of the 2017 draft. The 24-year-old went 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA and .240 batting average against in seven starts at Double-A last year.
Hale, 32, made his big league debut in 2013 and has pitched with the Braves, Yankees, Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins.
He appeared in five games for the Yankees this season, pitching six innings and allowing seven hits and two runs. He walked three and struck out seven.
Russ has showed promise, striking out 81 in 56 2/3 innings at Double-a last season.
The Phillies also received cash from Boston and will receive either a player to be named later or more cash as part of the deal.
The trades put Philadelphia close to going over the luxury tax, according to Klentak. Under the luxury tax system, if Philadelphia’s payroll exceeds $208 million this season, the team would pay a penalty. Since they are close to the tax, the Phillies are not expected to make any more major moves the rest of the season.
What the trades do show is that the Phillies feel a need to make the expanded postseason that will see eight of the National League’s 15 teams qualify this season. Philadelphia has not made the playoffs since 2011.
“We have a good club, and we’re trying to make the playoffs,” Klentak said. “We’re pushing to win as many games as we can all year. I don’t know if there’s any added pressure. That’s what the goal is, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.