A new three-hour sports radio show called "The Fix," with host Ryan Rothstein, will debut at 10 p.m. Monday across multiple platforms, and will broadcast live on 1490 AM Sports Betting Radio in South Jersey. The show will air Monday through Friday.
"The Fix" is one of several sports shows offered by JAKIB Media Partners, which is based in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.
Rothstein is a national sports producer and a former New Jersey sports show co-host. The show is designed to give the in-game edge to the sports audience.
JAKIB Media also said Rothstein will become part of a lineup that provides 34 weekly live hours of sports radio content.
"The ability to go live every night and talk real numbers in real time is exciting," said Rothstein in a news release. "Today, I'm now one of the few sports hosts that gets to actually live in real time every night in every game."
In addition to the nightly three-hour show being hosted by Rothstein, JAKIB Media also confirmed multiple sports programming for the start of football season, including: "Extending the Play," "The Radio Show," "Golf Nut Radio, with The Tour Junkies," "Extending the Play, with John McMullen," "The Countdown '2' Kickoff Show" (now in its 14th Season), "The Second Level, with Eytan Shander," and "This Week in Pro Football, with Pat Callahan" (a new addition).
"We are coming to take over the South Jersey sports market," said Joe Krause, a managing partner of JAKIB Media. "Ryan's show totals 32 hours of live programming on AM 1490 — Sports Betting Radio and the content will inspire the sports audience who craves great content."
