New Spirit boys basketball coach has spent more than half his lfe with the Spartans

Kyle Dhyne has been involved in Holy Spirit High School basketball for more than half of his life as a player and an assistant coach.
Now, he has a new role.
The Spartans hired him as their head boys basketball coach Thursday morning.
"I think being a part of the program and going through all those experiences, I know what it takes to win at that school," Dhyne said. "I know what it takes to compete. I think that's going to help me. Having that community feeling and them supporting me, I think we're going to be very successful."
Dhyne’s family has long been a part of Spirit. His father Chuck is a retired Spirit teacher.
“I love the Holy Spirit community. It’s like family to me,” Dhyne said. “To have this opportunity means the world to me.”
Dhyne, 41, played at Spirit from 1994-98. The year after he graduated he became the Spartans freshmen coach. That gives him 26 seasons involved in Holy Spirit basketball.
"(Dhyne's) loyality and dedication to the basketball program and to Holy Spirit High School has made him a beloved figure in the Spartan community," the athletic director Steve Normane said. "We are excited to watch coach Dhyne take over the program that he has poured his heart and soul into since he first set foot on campus as a freshman in 1994."
Dhyne replaces Jamie Gillespie, who parted ways with the school in June. Gillespie had a 258-126 record and led the Spartans to two Cape-Atlantic League championships and three South Jersey Non-Public finals in 15 seasons. Spirit finished 10-5 and started five sophomores last season.
“Coaching under Jamie, I learned a lot of from him,” Dhyne said. “He’s been extremely supportive, which has been great. He has done a lot for me. I’m just going to try to be myself.”
Dhyne is a second grade teacher at Upper Township Primary School. He has coached the Spartans in the St. Augustine summer league and run workouts for the team this month. He texted the players about his hiring Thursday morning.
“The kids have been phenomenal and giving everything they have,” he said. “They are all very excited and looking forward to moving on.”
Dhyne knows that being the face of the program is different than being the freshmen or junior varsity coach.
"I'm excited for the challenge," he said. "I think it's going to be fun."
