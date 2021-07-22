New Spirit boys basketball coach has spent more than half his lfe with the Spartans

Kyle Dhyne has been involved in Holy Spirit High School basketball for more than half of his life as a player and an assistant coach.

Now, he has a new role.

The Spartans hired him as their head boys basketball coach Thursday morning.

"I think being a part of the program and going through all those experiences, I know what it takes to win at that school," Dhyne said. "I know what it takes to compete. I think that's going to help me. Having that community feeling and them supporting me, I think we're going to be very successful."

Dhyne’s family has long been a part of Spirit. His father Chuck is a retired Spirit teacher.

“I love the Holy Spirit community. It’s like family to me,” Dhyne said. “To have this opportunity means the world to me.”

Dhyne, 41, played at Spirit from 1994-98. The year after he graduated he became the Spartans freshmen coach. That gives him 26 seasons involved in Holy Spirit basketball.