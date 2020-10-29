New Jersey Motorsports Park announces 2021 schedule

The New Jersey Motorsports Park on Thursday announced its major event schedule for the 2021 season.
The 2021 schedule includes the 2021 MotoAmerican Championship of New Jersey (Sept. 10-12) and the newly introduced Summer Concert Series (June 19, July 17, Aug. 14).
"After a 2020 season comprised of many unfortunate cancellations, all of us here at NJMP are ready to get back on track and give our fans what they’ve long awaited: A filled 2021 event schedule," NJMP President and Chief Operating Officer Brad Scott said in a news release. "It feels good to be able to look toward the future and see the excitement to come."
The schedule begins with the first of three rounds of the Championship Cup Series on April 24-25. Tickets will soon be available at njmp.com. Children 12 years old and under are free for most events.
2021 New Jersey Motorsports Park schedule
April 24-25: Championship Cup Series I
May 14-16: Xtreme Xperience Exotic Car Driving Experience
May 21-23: Monster Truckz Extreme Tour
June 11-13: 24 Hours of Lemons ft. Hooptiecon
June 12: 5th Annual Food Truck Festival
June 18-20: 9th Annual AHRMA Vintage Motorcycle Festival
June 19: NJMP Summer Concert Series I
June 25-27: American Endurance Racing
July 3-4: Championship Cup Series II
July 16-18: SCCA US Majors
July 17: NJMP Summer Concert Series II
Aug. 14: NJMP Summer Concert Series III
Aug. 27-29: Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tire
Aug. 27-29: Xtreme Xperience Exotic Car Driving Experience
Sept. 4-5: Championship Cup Series III
Sept. 10-12: MotoAmerica Championship of New Jersey
Sept. 11: 1st Annual NJMP Beer Festival
Nov. 19-20: American Endurance Racing
Contact: 609-272-7210
