New Jersey Motorsports Park announces 2021 schedule

The New Jersey Motorsports Park on Thursday announced its major event schedule for the 2021 season.

The 2021 schedule includes the 2021 MotoAmerican Championship of New Jersey (Sept. 10-12) and the newly introduced Summer Concert Series (June 19, July 17, Aug. 14).

"After a 2020 season comprised of many unfortunate cancellations, all of us here at NJMP are ready to get back on track and give our fans what they’ve long awaited: A filled 2021 event schedule," NJMP President and Chief Operating Officer Brad Scott said in a news release. "It feels good to be able to look toward the future and see the excitement to come."

The schedule begins with the first of three rounds of the Championship Cup Series on April 24-25. Tickets will soon be available at njmp.com. Children 12 years old and under are free for most events.

2021 New Jersey Motorsports Park schedule

April 24-25: Championship Cup Series I

May 14-16: Xtreme Xperience Exotic Car Driving Experience

May 21-23: Monster Truckz Extreme Tour

June 11-13: 24 Hours of Lemons ft. Hooptiecon