New Jersey Motorsports Park announces 2021 schedule
njmp2

Fans take a look at the NASCAR racecars before the JustDrive.com 125 race at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville on Saturday.

 Patrick Mulranen / Staff Writer

The New Jersey Motorsports Park on Thursday announced its major event schedule for the 2021 season.

The 2021 schedule includes the 2021 MotoAmerican Championship of New Jersey (Sept. 10-12) and the newly introduced Summer Concert Series (June 19, July 17, Aug. 14).

"After a 2020 season comprised of many unfortunate cancellations, all of us here at NJMP are ready to get back on track and give our fans what they’ve long awaited: A filled 2021 event schedule," NJMP President and Chief Operating Officer Brad Scott said in a news release. "It feels good to be able to look toward the future and see the excitement to come."

The schedule begins with the first of three rounds of the Championship Cup Series on April 24-25. Tickets will soon be available at njmp.com. Children 12 years old and under are free for most events.

2021 New Jersey Motorsports Park schedule

April 24-25: Championship Cup Series I

May 14-16: Xtreme Xperience Exotic Car Driving Experience

May 21-23: Monster Truckz Extreme Tour

June 11-13: 24 Hours of Lemons ft. Hooptiecon

June 12: 5th Annual Food Truck Festival

June 18-20: 9th Annual AHRMA Vintage Motorcycle Festival

June 19: NJMP Summer Concert Series I

June 25-27: American Endurance Racing

July 3-4: Championship Cup Series II

July 16-18: SCCA US Majors

July 17: NJMP Summer Concert Series II

Aug. 14: NJMP Summer Concert Series III

Aug. 27-29: Road to Indy presented by Cooper Tire

Aug. 27-29: Xtreme Xperience Exotic Car Driving Experience

Sept. 4-5: Championship Cup Series III

Sept. 10-12: MotoAmerica Championship of New Jersey

Sept. 11: 1st Annual NJMP Beer Festival

Nov. 19-20: American Endurance Racing

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

