New champ Usyk heads for simple life, Joshua eyes rematch

LONDON — Anthony Joshua was walking back to his dressing room, dazed, bedraggled — he could barely see out of his right eye — with sympathetic shouts coming from the crowd of 66,000 who'd just seen British boxing's national treasure lose his world heavyweight titles again.

Joshua was trying hard not to feel sorry for himself. He already was plotting how he could defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch.

"When I was walking back through the tunnel, I just said to myself, 'I'm ready to get back to the gym, I'm ready to just put that work in,'" Joshua said. "Most people after they've finished a fight, it's like, 'Yeah, let me go out and have a bit of fun.' But my mindset is a bit different."

So, after shaking hands with Usyk and video-calling the new champ's kids back in Ukraine, Joshua got his team to put on a tape of the fight and watched it with two people close to him — Tony Bellew and Derek Chisora — who have also lost to Usyk over the past three years.

"This isn't just one fight and then I'm done," Joshua said. "I've got an opportunity to go back to the drawing board."