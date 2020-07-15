Pistons 76ers Basketball

NBC Sports Philadelphia announced Wednesday it plans to air Flyers, Phillies and 76ers exhibition games ahead of their scheduled season restarts and openers.

Games will air on either NBC Sports Philadelphia or NBC Sports Philadelphia+ and will be available to stream on its My Teams app and website.

What follows is an early schedule beginning Sunday with the Phillies' preseason game at 6 p.m. against the Baltimore Orioles.

Phillies

Sunday, July 19 – 6:00 pm vs. Baltimore on NBCSP

Monday, July 20 – 6:00 pm at Yankees on NBCSP

76ers

Friday, July 24 – 3:30 pm vs. Memphis on NBCSP

Sunday, July 26 – 12:00 pm at Oklahoma City on NBCSP+

Tuesday, July 28 – 8:30 pm vs. Dallas on NBCSP+

Flyers

Tuesday, July 28 – 4:00 pm vs. Pittsburgh on NBCSP+

— John Russo

