NBC Sports Philadelphia announced Wednesday it plans to air Flyers, Phillies and 76ers exhibition games ahead of their scheduled season restarts and openers.
Games will air on either NBC Sports Philadelphia or NBC Sports Philadelphia+ and will be available to stream on its My Teams app and website.
What follows is an early schedule beginning Sunday with the Phillies' preseason game at 6 p.m. against the Baltimore Orioles.
Phillies
Sunday, July 19 – 6:00 pm vs. Baltimore on NBCSP
Monday, July 20 – 6:00 pm at Yankees on NBCSP
76ers
Friday, July 24 – 3:30 pm vs. Memphis on NBCSP
Sunday, July 26 – 12:00 pm at Oklahoma City on NBCSP+
Tuesday, July 28 – 8:30 pm vs. Dallas on NBCSP+
Flyers
Tuesday, July 28 – 4:00 pm vs. Pittsburgh on NBCSP+
— John Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.