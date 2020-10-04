Will Flyers roll the dice and make a risky pick with their first-round draft choice Tuesday?

Will he slip all the way to the Flyers at 23? Probably not, but if he does, he would be an intriguing selection.

Ranked as high as No. 2 overall by TSN's Craig Button before his injury, Lapierre was limited to 19 games in the QMJHL this season, collecting two goals and 17 points for Chicoutimi.

The Flyers took somewhat of a gamble when they selected center Nolan Patrick No. 2 overall in 2017 despite an injury-plagued past -- he missed last season with a migraine disorder -- so you wonder if they would take another risk on a high-profile player with medical issues.

Barron (6-2, 195), another player from the QMJHL, is a righthanded-shooting defenseman whose season was cut short by a blood clot. He had a minor surgical procedure on his shoulder recently, and his health issues will probably make him available when the Flyers make the 23rd pick.

The smooth-skating Barron had four goals, 19 points and a minus-19 rating in 34 games last season for Halifax.

If he's healthy, he could be a potential steal for some team. In Bob McKenzie's preseason draft rankings, NHL scouts had him listed as the draft's No. 2 defenseman (behind Jamie Drysdale) and the No. 10 player overall.

Flahr said the first round is strong.