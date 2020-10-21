What Giants coach Joe Judge is saying about the Eagles, and the return to his hometown

Joe Judge has mastered at least one facet of Bill Belichick's methodology.
The New York Giants head coach, a Philadelphia native, spent eight seasons on the New England Patriots staff, long enough for him to learn Belichick's art of flattery when asked about his next opponent.
During his Tuesday news conference, Judge opened up with effusive praise of the Eagles, top to bottom. He gave shout-outs to Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, Pederson, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp.
"This is definitely an explosive team on all sides of the ball," Judge said. "Howie's done a good job building this team with a lot of depth and playmakers. Obviously, starting with Doug, he does a great job of calling the offense and really isolating matchups. This is an explosive team in the run game and the pass game, and can make plays at any turn. Anywhere the ball is on the field, they're looking to get the thing into the end zone. They do a great job on situational football. So on third down, red area and two-minute, we really need to elevate our level of play to be effective against these guys. They do a great job."
Judge, who is 1-5 in his first year as the Giants' head coach, went to Lansdale Catholic and grew up in the Philadelphia area. His father, Joseph, played football at Temple. He probably knows Eagles fans better than most coaches outside of Andy Reid and Pederson, and said the public perception of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz doesn't match his standing around the NFL.
"There is a ton of respect for Carson across the division, across the league," Judge said. "This guy is a tough competitor. Look, sometimes, you know how it is in Philly. It's a great town because people are very critical, are very hard on you. Sometimes that highlights some of the things that aren't going as well. When you look from a different perspective and you see how you have to play the guy as an opponent, you understand all of the things that he really does well and what he really has as strengths. He's really a very good player."
Judge told reporters Monday that his family members who are planning to attend his first game as a head coach at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday were mostly Eagles fans and joked that his in-laws were "already buying batteries" to hurl at him. The 38-year-old said he's not sure what the final count on tickets for family members will be, but he said he's got one crucial rule for anyone there with connections to him.
"My only rule is anybody who shows up that I either grew up with or have blood ties with, they have to wear blue," Judge said. "I respect their love for the Eagles from being in the town. But hey, look man, you ain't showing up cheering against my kids' Christmas. You better come out in some blue cheering for us."
