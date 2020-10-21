What Giants coach Joe Judge is saying about the Eagles, and the return to his hometown

"There is a ton of respect for Carson across the division, across the league," Judge said. "This guy is a tough competitor. Look, sometimes, you know how it is in Philly. It's a great town because people are very critical, are very hard on you. Sometimes that highlights some of the things that aren't going as well. When you look from a different perspective and you see how you have to play the guy as an opponent, you understand all of the things that he really does well and what he really has as strengths. He's really a very good player."

Judge told reporters Monday that his family members who are planning to attend his first game as a head coach at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday were mostly Eagles fans and joked that his in-laws were "already buying batteries" to hurl at him. The 38-year-old said he's not sure what the final count on tickets for family members will be, but he said he's got one crucial rule for anyone there with connections to him.

"My only rule is anybody who shows up that I either grew up with or have blood ties with, they have to wear blue," Judge said. "I respect their love for the Eagles from being in the town. But hey, look man, you ain't showing up cheering against my kids' Christmas. You better come out in some blue cheering for us."

