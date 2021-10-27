These are the Wells Fargo Center COVID-19 rules to know before you go

Food transactions at concession stand counters will be cashless. You can also order food ahead of time on your mobile device using the Tapin2 service, which allows you to use your mobile device to scan QR code menus on seats and concourses in the venue.

And if you're after some Sixers or Flyers merch, you can order and pay for it ahead of time online at shop.wfcphilly.com. Your items will be available for pick up at the New Era Team Store, the venue notes online. If that's not your thing, you can also buy items at the store or at merchandise counters around the arena, but note that cash will not be accepted.

Can I bring my bag with me into the arena?

No — mostly. Small wallets and clutches measuring up to 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches are allowed, as are "medically required bags and parenting bags," though they will be checked by security, the venue indicates online. Other bags must be stored in lockers on the Broad Street side of the venue, which run between $5 and $15 depending on the size of your item. Payments for the lockers are also cashless.

Are there any other COVID-19 safety measures in place?