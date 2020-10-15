The secrets of Travis Fulgham's wild and unlikely journey to the Eagles

Years before his son ever touched a football, Alonzo spent 2005 and 2006 overseeing the United States' development and humanitarian-assistance programs in Afghanistan, then became USAID's chief executive officer in 2009, with a charge to reposition it for the 21st century, and his instinct to carefully watch his words and keep his own counsel extended to the topic of Travis's career. When I reached him by phone, he agreed to speak on the record only during a conference call with his ex-wife and Travis' mother, Celeste, before cordially saying, "Lose my number, please." When asked if he had worked for the CIA, Alonzo said that he had not. "And even if I did," he added, "I wouldn't tell you." A CIA spokeswoman said Tuesday that she could neither confirm nor deny that Alonzo had worked for the agency.

Still, he can't help but feel a father's fierce pride over Travis' spectacular first two games with the Eagles. "To make it seem like he's an international man of mystery is wrong," said Alonzo, who would know. "It's not like the guy walked in out of Subway. He was a sixth-round draft choice. He came from Old Dominion University. He went to the combine and the Senior Bowl. The system eventually caught up and said, 'This guy needs a shot.' "