The Eagles and DraftKings have agreed to a sports betting and fantasy sports partnership
The Eagles and DraftKings have agreed to a sports betting and fantasy sports partnership

Caesars Entertainment buys bookmaker William Hill for $3.7B

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski holds a ticket showing his $100 bet on the Philadelphia Phillies to win the 2019 World Series at the William Hill sportsbook in the Tropicana casino in Atlantic City N.J., March 8, 2019. Caesars Entertainment announced Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, it is buying William Hill for $3.7 billion. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

 Wayne Parry

FoxBet one week. DraftKings the next. Even in the throes of a historic pandemic, it's good to be an NFL franchise.

The Eagles on Thursday announced a partnership with DraftKings, one of the most well-known sports betting and fantasy site operators in the nation. Perhaps you've seen its commercials. The deal includes the naming rights to the Field Club at Lincoln Financial Field.

It won't be a sportsbook, but it will have the feel of one. The South Philly stadium promises to look very different when fans are allowed to return.

DraftKings becomes the second sports-betting operation deal closed by Catherine Carlson, the Eagles' senior VP for revenue and strategy. The club announced on Sept. 15 that a new 4,000-square-foot lounge, sponsored by Fox Bet, would open at the Linc for paying customers.

DraftKings also has developed a free contest in which fans answer eight stat-related multiple-choice questions predicting that week's game, such as the number of passing yards for Carson Wentz, the number of receptions for Greg Ward, and the number of game-surrendering punts there will be in overtime.

OK, made that last one up.

A Supreme Court ruling in 2018 opened up sports betting for legalization around the country, and pro franchises in all sports have embraced alliances with bookmakers after decades of fighting those same companies. If you can't beat 'em, partner with 'em.

"Philadelphia is home to some of the most passionate football fans, and we could not be more excited to join forces with the Eagles," Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings' chief business officer, said in a statement.

Those who think they or others might have gambling problems should reach out to 1-800-Gambler or visit its website for more details.

