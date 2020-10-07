Temple football has the talent to exceed preseason predictions in COVID-shortened season

The Owls get a little break in that their first two games are against Navy and South Florida. Navy (1-2) has struggled to move the ball in its triple-option, and USF (1-2), among the AAC's elite programs a few years ago, has slipped badly.

So if the Owls are able to win the first two games, then they could gain some momentum.

Each AAC team plays eight conference games. Temple will have to face the top two contenders, SMU (4-0) and Cincinnati (3-0). Temple will get both teams at home this season, so the schedule at least works in the Owls' favor.

While other AAC teams have had nonconference games to shake off some of the rust, Temple's four non-AAC games were canceled, so the Owls will dive into it right away.

They are capable. Last year, Temple was 8-5 and 5-3 in the AAC. In the second-to-last week of the season, Temple trailed in the East Division race before losing a 15-13 game at Cincinnati, where the special teams let the Owls down.

Special teams will have to be vastly improved this year, and if the Owls can quickly shake the rust, they can compete with any of the teams on the schedule. Playing in the AAC title game may be too ambitious, especially with recent nemesis UCF, along with Memphis, on the schedule in addition to SMU and Cincinnati.