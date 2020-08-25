Change and accountability were the two most common words used when Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand met the media Tuesday morning.

That change will not include moving on from 76ers standouts Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

"I'm not looking to trade Ben or Joel," Brand said during a virtual news conference. "I'm looking to complement them better. They are 24 and 26 years old, respectively. You try to make that fit as long as you can. They want to be here, they want to be with our organization, and I see them here for a long, long time."

It will be up to Philadelphia’s new coach to hold Simmons, Embiid and the rest of the Sixers accountable. One of the complains about former coach Brett Brown was that he did not do that.

“I think that accountability starts at the top of the organization. It starts with me,” Brand said. “I have to hold myself accountable in how to push these guys, how to push this group. The new coach, also, they’re going to have to find that balance on how to push these All-Star players to that next stage.”

Brand met the media the day after the Sixers fired Brown and two days after the Boston Celtics swept Philadelphia in a best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series.

"Even in the playoffs, our intensity at times wanes," Brand said. "A few offensive rebounds that Boston got that I'm just befuddled on how you can get that that easy in the playoffs, or missed assignments for a switch. Little things that I thought (happened in the) regular season, on the road, and we'll fix that for the playoffs. We'll be able to turn it on.”

Simmons missed the Celtics series with a knee injury.

"I would love to see this group with Ben Simmons,” Brand said, “but I don't want to make any excuses. But I think that attention to detail, that energy level, that certain push that we didn't have at times."

Embiid averaged 30 points and 12.3 rebounds against the Celtics, but he tired quickly. His physical condition remains a question.

“Joel Embiid is growing as a player and as a person,” Brand said. “I think he’s in the right spot. The way he led during this restart in this bubble — you don’t get to see the behind the scenes, but he was at every meeting, he was spearheading team events, and he was pushing to do a lot better, and he wants to win and he wants to be in Philadelphia.”

Brand said he would lead the search for a new coach and make a recommendation to owners Josh Harris and Davis Blitzer.

"To be clear and frank, we feel the collaboration days didn't work too well," Brand said. "So, I will be leading the search. I will be making the recommendation to Josh and David, of course, but we're getting better. And I've grown as a leader, and I've grown as a general manager. I was put in the fire, had some tough decisions to be a part of, but now I'm looking forward to putting my stamp on this thing and taking full accountability for whatever happens next."

Brand will also talk about the future with Embiid and Simmons.

“I’m going to talk to Jo and Ben about just the game and how they see it and what’s going to help them and how to complement each other and what can complement them,” Brand said. “I’m not going to put the pressure of, ‘You wanted this new coach’ or ‘You wanted that player’ on them. Just have some clear, candid conversations with them, absolutely, as I think I should.”

It sounds as if a new coach won’t be the Sixers' only change. Brand indicated the front office will likely be revamped as well.

"As I've been taking a deep dive in where we failed, what went wrong and how we can get better, I felt like we need to strengthen our organization from top to bottom, and that starts with the front office, also," Brand said. "Balancing our strengths and analytics and basketball strategy with more basketball minds.”