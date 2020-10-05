Rivers excited to join 'loaded' Sixers and help unlock team's potential

Doc Rivers loves coaching.

But when he parted ways with the Los Angeles Clippers last month, Rivers wasn’t willing to coach just any team.

“I was ready to take a break,” he said. “It just depended on the team that was available, and if I thought that team, in my opinion, was ready to win.”

The Philadelphia 76ers fit that description.

“This team is loaded,” he said. "You look at these players, and their potential. The fact that they've had so much success in so many ways at the ages they are already, and where I think they can go, for me it's a job you just couldn't turn down.”

The 76ers introduced Rivers as their new coach during a Zoom news conference Monday. Rivers, who has not missed a season since beginning his coaching career in 1999, spoke to reporters from the team’s Camden training facility.

"Doc stood out in all categories,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said. “I believe Doc can help us unlock our potential, on and off the court.”

Rivers will be the judge in Philadelphia by how well he develops Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and how well he gets those two complement each other.