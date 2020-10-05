Rivers excited to join 'loaded' Sixers and help unlock team's potential

Doc Rivers loves coaching.
But when he parted ways with the Los Angeles Clippers last month, Rivers wasn’t willing to coach just any team.
“I was ready to take a break,” he said. “It just depended on the team that was available, and if I thought that team, in my opinion, was ready to win.”
The Philadelphia 76ers fit that description.
“This team is loaded,” he said. "You look at these players, and their potential. The fact that they've had so much success in so many ways at the ages they are already, and where I think they can go, for me it's a job you just couldn't turn down.”
The 76ers introduced Rivers as their new coach during a Zoom news conference Monday. Rivers, who has not missed a season since beginning his coaching career in 1999, spoke to reporters from the team’s Camden training facility.
"Doc stood out in all categories,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said. “I believe Doc can help us unlock our potential, on and off the court.”
Rivers will be the judge in Philadelphia by how well he develops Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid and how well he gets those two complement each other.
“You never stop growing,” Rivers said. “If we're going to win, you have to do something different. Every single player will have to give up something."
Simmons, 24, and Embiid, 26, are players any franchise would want to build around. But both their games have glaring weaknesses.
Simmons rarely shoots from the perimeter. He is 2 for 24 from 3-point range in 217 regular-season games.
Rivers said he’s not overly concerned with Simmons’ lack of outside shooting.
“I'm so much more concerned about team scoring than about individual scoring,’ Rivers said. “Individuals can create scoring, and Ben has proven that he's a guy that can create scoring whether that's him doing it or him creating scoring for anyone else on the team. But this is what I know about Ben, he's an All-Star, he's an All-Defensive player."
There is some debate about whether Simmons is a point guard or a power forward.
"If you watch my teams,” Rivers said. “I don't get lost in what positions guys play. My teams have always been very good offensively, top-five overall, and we score points."
As for Embiid, he has struggled with being in top physical condition.
"Joel is an amazing talent," Rivers said. “Watching him on film the last couple days is exciting, I can tell you that. I remember a game, I think it was three years ago, in L.A. that he came in and had a dominant performance. I think he is a dominant big man, and will be a dominant big man for me."
Some fans and media have suggested that Simmons and Embiid can’t reach their full potential if they play together. They say one must be traded. Rivers is not in that camp.
"When those two play together,” Rivers said of Embiid and Simmons, “they win 65% of the games they play in. That’s a good thing."
Rivers said he and Brand will work together on personnel.
“That was one of the things that was so exciting about this job, to have this opportunity to work with Elton,” Rivers said. "Not just on the court. I actually think it actually starts off the court. We have to get that part right. That’s exciting. I think Elton and I will have a chance to form an amazing partnership together, and we’ll grow from there.”
