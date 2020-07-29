Josh Hood had a standout freshman season in 2019 with the University of Pennsylvania baseball team, capturing the Ivy League Rookie of the Year award.
And the 2018 St. Augustine Prep graduate was primed for more success this spring as a sophomore.
But Hood only started eight games for the Quakers (3-5) as the NCAA canceled the remainder of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That did not stop him from taking to the diamond elsewhere.
Hood has been playing this summer with the Macon Bacon of the Coastal Plains League, a summer, wood-bat league for top collegiate players across the country.
“I’m just trying to have as much fun as I can before heading back to school, or whatever we do at school,” said Hood, 20, of Vineland, referencing how the Ivy League canceled its fall sports season earlier this month but that winter and spring teams can still work out in small groups.
The team plays its home games at Luther Williams Field in Macon, Georgia. Fans are allowed to attend but are limited and must sign a waiver and have their temperatures checked at the gate.
“It’s great to be back playing baseball in front of fans.,” said Hood. “It’s awesome.”
The Coastal Plains League usually consists of 15 teams from northern Virginia to south Georgia, but only seven are competing this summer as some decided to forgo operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Hood reached out to summer leagues around the country looking for opportunities to play after losing his sophomore college season. He soon talked with Macon Bacon assistant coach Kevin Soine, who was supposed to coach the Holly Springs Salamanders this summer.
But the Salamanders were one of the teams that opted out. Soine, who took the job in Georgia, was able to get Hood on the Macon Bacon roster.
Hood is making strong connections and friendships this summer, which he enjoys the most about playing in the league.
“It’s a really great experience to play with guys from all over with different backgrounds, from different schools, and they are all really talented,” said Hood, who, like most players, resides with a host family in Macon.
“There’s not a lot of teams right now, so everyone on this team is insanely talented. I’m really happy I have the chance to play with these guys. Who knows if I’ll run into them at some point later down the road, and that’s nice to think about,” he said.
In 14 games, Hood is batting .277 with 13 hits, including three doubles and three home runs. He has 14 RBIs, has scored eight runs and drawn four walks. He has a .440 slugging percentage and a .327 on-base percentage.
“It’s only been a small sample size, but he has done a good job since he has been with us and works hard,” said Macon Bacon coach Jimmy Turk, who only has known Hood since the season started July 1.
“Josh is a solid player, has been hitting a lot better in the last couple of weeks and is a strong defender. ... He is a good kid.”
Macon Bacon (15-12) has regular-season games until Aug. 15. The team won this first half of the season in its three-team pod and will host the second-half winners (either the Lexington County Blowfish or Savannah Bananas) in the championship game Aug. 16.
Title quest
Macon Bacon lost in the title game last season to the two-time champion Morehead City Marlins (who opted out this summer) and has not won a championship since 1962.
The team has about 18 position players and, since they play five to six games per week, Turk rotates the lineup so each player competes every other game or every two out of three.
“I haven’t been playing my best (this summer), but I feel what I’ve learned a lot is learning to just enjoy the game and not think too much,” Hood said about being on the Macon Bacon.
“It’s the same game I’ve been playing my whole life, so don’t make the game complicated. Just keep it simple and have some fun. ... I just want to be myself and improve on what comes natural to me.”
As a freshman at Penn, Hood led the team in extra-base hits (25) and home runs (eight). He batted .331 with 60 hits and was second on the team in both RBIs (42) and runs scored (42).
The 2018 Press Baseball Player of the Year was one of five players to start all 41 games for Penn. He was named to the first-team All-Ivy League team.
Before the college season was canceled this spring, he batted .263 and finished second on the team with 10 hits, including three doubles. He was also second with five runs scored and third with six RBIs.
“It hurt everybody,” said Hood, something he shares with his Macon Bacon teammates. “At the time, it was a really hard pill to swallow. But I realized that everyone was going through the same thing. You have to realize that life is not fair sometimes, and you have to push through it and play with the hand that you’re dealt.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.