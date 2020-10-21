Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler should be ready for spring training after fingernail surgery

Zack Wheeler is expected to be ready for spring training after he had surgery earlier this month to repair the fingernail he ripped in September while stepping into a pair of jeans.

Wheeler, the Philadelphia Phillies said, had a right middle fingernail resection procedure Oct. 12 in Atlanta. Wheeler has dealt with fingernail issues since he was a minor leaguer, but he said it never ripped the way it did last month.

“It’s just one of those stupid things where I tripped a little bit, lost my balance and my jeans just kind of yanked out of my hand,” Wheeler said. “And my nail was already lifted off of the skin bed. So it was really easy just to catch it. Just ripped it a little more off.”

Wheeler, 30, is expected to slot into next season’s starting rotation behind Aaron Nola and in front of Zach Eflin and Spencer Howard. The Phillies either have to add a starting pitcher this offseason or look internally. Ranger Suarez, Cole Irvin, Adonis Medina and JoJo Romero could be options.

Wheeler returned to the mound a week after his injury and pitched 7 1/3 strong innings with a fake nail on his bruised middle finger. He made three starts after the injury and finished the season with a 2.92 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings.