Phillies' Hoskins undergoes Tommy John surgery, out 4 to 6 months
Phillies' Hoskins undergoes Tommy John surgery, out 4 to 6 months

The Phillies could have another position to worry about for opening day in 2021.

Philadelphia announced Monday that first baseman Rhys Hoskins underwent successful Tommy John surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left, nonthrowing elbow. The Phillies said Hoskins would be out four to six months. Philadelphia is scheduled to open the 2021 season April 1 against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

Hoskins missed the final 17 games of the regular season. He injured the elbow on Sept. 12 against the Miami Marlins when he caught a ball in the baseline and attempted to tag a runner.

Hoskins, 27, entered the season with questions about his offensive ability. But after a slow start, he hit .245 with 10 homers and 26 RBIs in 41 games.

In addition to the questions created by the Hoskins injury, the Phillies also could have to replace catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius, who are both about to become free agents.

