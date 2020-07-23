One year after making his major league debut, Oakcrest High School graduate Cody Stashak has made the Minnesota Twins' opening-day roster.

The 25-year-old missed the first several days of summer camp due to the birth of his first child, a son, Colton, on June 17. But he was impressive enough to make the expanded roster as a middle reliever.

He finished last season with an 0-1 record and a 3.24 ERA in 18 appearances. He struck out 25 and walked just one in 25 innings. Stashak found himself pitching in some high-leverage situations for the Twins, who won 101 games and the American League Central Division title.

Stashak played in the outfield and pitched at Oakcrest, a high school not typically regarded as a baseball power. Stashak played two seasons at Cumberland County Community College, where his performance earned him an NCAA Division I scholarship to St. John’s University in New York.

The St. John’s coaches turned him into a full-time pitcher, and the Twins chose Stashak in the 13th round of the 2015 MLB draft. Stashak progressed quickly through the Twins’ system until he made his debut on July 23, 2019.

Stashak appeared in two postseason games against the Yankees. He allowed a pair of home runs in his first outing but a threw a scoreless 2/3 of an inning in his second appearance. The Yankees swept the three-game division series.

Stashak lives in a home on the border of Hammonton and the Sweetwater section of Mullica Township. He is the second former Cape-Atlantic League player in the majors. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, of Millville, is the other.