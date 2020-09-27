MLB's postseason schedule

All Times EDT
x-if necessary
Note: Times are broadcast air times; game times not available.
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Tampa Bay vs. Toronto
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Toronto at Tampa Bay (Snell 4-2), 5 p.m. (TBS)
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Toronto at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1), 4 p.m. (TBS)
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Toronto at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2)
Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Oakland (Manaea 4-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Chicago White Sox at Oakland
Minnesota vs. Houston
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston (Greinke 3-3) at Minnesota (Maeda 6-1), 2 p.m. (ABC)
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston at Minnesota (Berríos 5-4), 1 p.m. (ESPN2)
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: Houston at Minnesota (Pineda 2-0)
Cleveland vs. New York Yankees
Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees (Cole 7-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
x-Thursday, Oct. 1: New York Yankees (Happ 2-2 or Garcia 3-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2)
National League
(Broadcast TBA)
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Oct. 1: Miwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers
x-Friday, Oct. 2: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers
Atlanta vs. Cincinnati
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Cincinnati (Bauer 5-4) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), noon (ESPN)
Thursday, Oct. 1: Cincinnati (4-6) at Atlanta
x-Friday, Oct. 2: Cincinnati at Atlanta
Chicago Cubs vs. Miami
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-5 or Darvish 8-3), 2 p.m. (ABC)
Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 8-3 or Hendricks 6-5)
x-Friday, Oct. 2: Miami at Chicago Cubs
San Diego vs. St. Louis
Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis at San Diego (Lamet 3-1), 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
Thursday, Oct. 1: St. Louis at San Diego
x-Friday, Oct. 2: St. Louis at San Diego
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner
At San Diego
Monday, Oct. 5: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay-Toronto winner vs. Cleveland-New York winner
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Cleveland-New York winner vs. Tampa Bay-Toronto winner
Oakland-Chicago White Sox winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner
At Los Angeles
Monday, Oct. 5: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland-Chicago winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner
x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland-Chicago winner vs. Minnesota-Houston winner
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Minnesota-Houston winner vs. Oakland-Chicago winner
National League
San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner
At Arlington, Texas
Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS1 or MLB)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS1 or MLB)
Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1 or MLB)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego-St. Louis vs. Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee winner (FS)
Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati winner
At Houston
Tuesday, Oct. 6: Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati winner (FS1 or MLB)
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati (FS1 or MLB)
Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta-Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1 or MLB)
x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta-Cincinnati vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1)
x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta-Cincinnati (FS1)
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
At San Diego
(All Games on TBS)
Sunday. Oct. 11:
Monday, Oct. 12:
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
x-Thursday, Oct. 15:
x-Friday, Oct. 16:
x-Saturday, Oct. 17:
National League
At Arlington, Texas
(Fox or FS1)
Monday, Oct. 12:
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
Thursday, Oct. 15:
x-Friday, Oct. 16:
x-Saturday, Oct. 17:
x-Sunday, Oct. 18:
WORLD SERIES
(Best-of-7)
At Arlington, Texas
(All Games on Fox)
Tuesday, Oct. 20:
Wednesday, Oct. 21:
Friday, Oct. 23:
Saturday, Oct. 24:
x-Sunday, Oct. 25:
x-Tuesday, Oct. 27:
x-Wednesday, Oct. 28:
