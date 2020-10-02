Miles Sanders will be available Sunday despite glute injury

Miles Sanders is expected to be available for Philadelphia’s game against the 49ers in San Francisco, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said.
The team’s featured running back has been limited this week in practice with a glute injury, but Pederson said Sanders feels good and will be ready to play Sunday night in San Francisco.
Whether he’s able to handle the lion’s share of touches out of the Eagles’ backfield remains to be seen, though. There’s a chance backup running backs Boston Scott and Corey Clement could see more carries if Sanders isn’t 100%.
“We know he’s a three-down back for us,” Pederson said. “As coaches, we obviously have to be smart and have a plan if we use Boston more or Corey more, then we’ll do that too and give Miles rest. But right now, all indications are that he’s good and feels good and ready to go.”
Regarding the injury-riddled receiving corps, Pederson said DeSean Jackson again wouldn’t practice Friday, but JJ Arcega-Whiteside did. Jackson has missed the entire week of practice with a hamstring injury, while Arcega-Whiteside had been sidelined all week because of a calf injury he suffered during pregame warmups before the Eagles’ 23-23 tie with the Bengals last Sunday.
Even though Jackson hasn’t practiced this week, Pederson didn’t rule him out against the Niners.
“In regards to DeSean Jackson, he is working day-by-day, he’s getting better, he’s getting stronger,” Arcega-Whiteside said.
“He won’t be out there again today. As far as that goes. He’ll be inside getting treatment and things of that nature trying to get him optimistic for the game on Sunday.”
Pederson also said the team expected Jason Peters, Jamon Brown, John Hightower and Jack Driscoll to return to the Eagles practice facility after each player missed the week with an “illness” designation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.