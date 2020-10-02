Miles Sanders will be available Sunday despite glute injury

Miles Sanders is expected to be available for Philadelphia’s game against the 49ers in San Francisco, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said.

The team’s featured running back has been limited this week in practice with a glute injury, but Pederson said Sanders feels good and will be ready to play Sunday night in San Francisco.

Whether he’s able to handle the lion’s share of touches out of the Eagles’ backfield remains to be seen, though. There’s a chance backup running backs Boston Scott and Corey Clement could see more carries if Sanders isn’t 100%.

“We know he’s a three-down back for us,” Pederson said. “As coaches, we obviously have to be smart and have a plan if we use Boston more or Corey more, then we’ll do that too and give Miles rest. But right now, all indications are that he’s good and feels good and ready to go.”

Regarding the injury-riddled receiving corps, Pederson said DeSean Jackson again wouldn’t practice Friday, but JJ Arcega-Whiteside did. Jackson has missed the entire week of practice with a hamstring injury, while Arcega-Whiteside had been sidelined all week because of a calf injury he suffered during pregame warmups before the Eagles’ 23-23 tie with the Bengals last Sunday.