Matt Klentak is no longer the Phillies' GM

Klentak was hired in October 2015. The Phillies finished with a 326-382 record for .460 winning percentage in his five seasons.

Klentak’s days as GM appeared numbered after Kapler was fired. Middleton made that decision despite Klentak’s recommendation to keep Kapler.

Middleton during a video conference with reporters specifically cited the Klentak regime’s inability to draft and develop home-grown players.

“It’s the acquisition and the development of talent that is critical,” Middleton said. “I’ll be looking for people who have proven that they can do that. We haven’t produced the talent. You can’t build a championships team around free agents.”

Many fans had demanded changes after this season. They wanted not only Klentak gone but also team president Andy MacPhail, who has a year left on his contract. Middleton expressed confidence in MacPhail, noting that MacPhail had won World Series in 1987 and 1991 as general manager of the Minnesota Twins. MacPhail will be involved in the seasons for a new general manager.

“I have a lot of confidence in him,” Middleton said. “He’s been there. He’s done that. He’s won. Andy’s attention will shift much more to the baseball side than it was a month ago. We’ll get the benefit of that.”