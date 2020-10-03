Matt Klentak is no longer the Phillies' GM

Philadelphia Phillies managing partner John Middleton wasn’t happy after last season.
That got manager Gabe Kapler fired.
Middleton wasn’t happy after this season.
On late Saturday afternoon, that cost general manager Matt Klentak his job.
The Phillies announced Saturday that Klentak, who still has two years left on his contract, will be reassigned to an unspecified position in the organization. Assistant general manager Ned Rice will serve as interim general manager until a permanent successor is hired to oversee the team’s baseball operations.
“I evaluate people every day,” Middleton said. “I started evaluating Matt the first day he walked in. In terms of my dissatisfaction of where we are, I think that’s been apparent for some time. There’s nothing new about that.”
The Phillies collapsed in the final week of the season and finished with a 28-32 record, missing the playoffs for the ninth-straight season. Philadelphia failed to qualify for the postseason even though they had a more-than $200 million payroll, and the playoff field was expanded in this COVID-19 shortened, 60-game season from five to eight teams.
‘The reality is I’ve just been looking over time at what we’re doing and the progress we’ve made,” Middleton said, “and I’ve come to the conclusion that we haven’t made enough progress fast enough.”
Klentak was hired in October 2015. The Phillies finished with a 326-382 record for .460 winning percentage in his five seasons.
Klentak’s days as GM appeared numbered after Kapler was fired. Middleton made that decision despite Klentak’s recommendation to keep Kapler.
Middleton during a video conference with reporters specifically cited the Klentak regime’s inability to draft and develop home-grown players.
“It’s the acquisition and the development of talent that is critical,” Middleton said. “I’ll be looking for people who have proven that they can do that. We haven’t produced the talent. You can’t build a championships team around free agents.”
Many fans had demanded changes after this season. They wanted not only Klentak gone but also team president Andy MacPhail, who has a year left on his contract. Middleton expressed confidence in MacPhail, noting that MacPhail had won World Series in 1987 and 1991 as general manager of the Minnesota Twins. MacPhail will be involved in the seasons for a new general manager.
“I have a lot of confidence in him,” Middleton said. “He’s been there. He’s done that. He’s won. Andy’s attention will shift much more to the baseball side than it was a month ago. We’ll get the benefit of that.”
Middleton also expressed confidence in Rice, who Middleton said was instrumental in the recruitment of free agent Bryce Harper before the 2019 season.
With Klentak gone, the Phillies’ future is uncertain. Middleton set no timetable on hiring a new general manager.
One candidate the Phillies could consider is Dave Dombrowski, a win-now general manager who led the 1997 Florida Marlins and the 2018 Boston Red Sox to World Series titles.
The biggest offseason issue the Phillies face is the fate of catcher J.T. Realmuto, who will soon become a free agent.
“One of the things that is going to play havoc with this offseason is COVID,” Middleton said. “Right now, our offices aren’t even open. If you had someone new today, they couldn’t go into the office to work. They can’t meet people. They can’t work with people. Zoom meetings only go so far. I think we have flexible. I think we have to be nimble.”
