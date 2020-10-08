Kim Batiste, former 1993 Phillies postseason hero and ex-A.C. Surf player, dies

"I see them coming at me and I'm thinking, 'I'm glad they're running out to pick me up to celebrate with me, instead of coming out there to kill me,'" he said.

Batiste played just two more major-league seasons — 1994 with the Phillies and 1995 with the Giants — before spending the final years of his career in China and in the independent Atlantic League. He was on the inaugural Camden Riversharks in 2001 and retired in 2003 after playing 12 games with the Surf.

Batiste started the 1993 season as part of the team's shortstop rotation, a job eventually claimed by rookie Kevin Stocker. Hollins' wrist surgery in June gave Batiste the chance to play every day at third base for two weeks. When Hollins returned, Batiste regularly replaced him in the ninth inning as defensive insurance.

Two days before Game 1, Batiste huddled with reliever Larry Andersen during batting practice at Veterans Stadium as the Phillies prepared for their first postseason game in a decade. Andersen, now a team broadcaster, told Batiste that he could play every day for another team but he respected the way Batiste bought into his role with the Phillies.