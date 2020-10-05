Jordan Mailata was ready when the Eagles finally called his number

Even though he didn’t find out until Saturday that he was going to start, Mailata said he approached practice last week as if he were indeed going to be the starting left tackle.

“I just prepared like I was going to start just in case,” he said. “We’re a big next-man-up-mentality team. You never know what can happen in this game of football. That’s the one thing I’ve learned about this game in the last three years being here.”

Mailata gave a shout out to practice squad defensive end Joe Ostman, who worked against him last week in practice and got him ready for his first starting chance.

“Joe really worked me during all the reps this week,” Mailata said. “I feel like he prepared me for this game. Even when I didn’t know I was starting, he worked me. He made sure I was getting a good look. He made sure I was getting off the ball, getting off the snap cadence as well.”

Mailata said he didn’t feel any added pressure replacing Peters, a future Hall of Famer.

“I’m not trying to fill anyone’s boots,” he said. “I’m trying to make my own boots. That’s the one thing I am here (from Australia) to do. Try and put some respect on my name and tell people I’m not a rugby player anymore. I’m a footballer.