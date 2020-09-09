Carousel Sports Rutgers icon.jpg

Rutgers University announced Wednesday night that four of its student-athletes and one athletics staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

The four positives were in men’s lacrosse, women’s gymnastics and wrestling, according to a statement.

The university says all five people have been quarantined and the university, in conjunction with public health officials, is conducting contact tracing to identify any individuals with whom the student-athletes have been in contact.

Earlier this year, the Scarlet Knights football team was hit hard by COVID-19 as 30 players tested positive and the team stopped voluntary workouts in July. About half of those 30 were asymptomatic, according to coach Greg Schiano.

