For the 0-2-1 Eagles, first place in the NFC East is just a win away

Javon Hargrave is familiar with the 0-2-1 predicament in which the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves.
Two years ago, when the 6-foot-2, 305-pound defensive tackle was playing in Pittsburgh, the Steelers started 1-2-1, then won eight of their next 12 to finish a respectable 9-6-1.
Last year, the Steelers lost their first three games: a 30-point defeat to the Patriots, and 2- and 4-point losses to Seattle and San Francisco. They followed up that horrible start by winning eight of their next 10 games, before fading down the stretch and finishing 8-8.
“Just me being in the league, (I’ve) dealt with a lot of adversity,” said Hargrave, who signed a three-year, $39 million deal with the Eagles last March after becoming an unrestricted free agent.
“I’ve been in a situation like this before in some of the past years. I’ve even been in a tie before (21-21 against the Browns in the Steelers’ 2018 season opener). It’s the NFL. It’s a lot of ups and downs. It’s a long season.
“We’re really not that far from where we need to be. We just got to keep going and getting on the right path. I think everybody’s really confident that we can turn this around and get things rolling.”
Hargrave said he sees a lot of similarities between the resilient Steelers teams he played on and the Eagles.
“We’ve got a lot of veteran guys here that have been in these kinds of battles before,” he said. “It was the same way in Pittsburgh. We had a lot of veterans that kept going and kept talking to us.
“Losing wasn’t acceptable there, and it’s not acceptable here. It’s in our nature to keep going and keep trying to turn this thing around. The NFL is just a roller-coaster. A roller-coaster. And we’re about to get on the right track.”
If they are able to do that, Hargrave likely will be one of the reasons. With him, Malik Jackson and Fletcher Cox, the Eagles have one of the best defensive-tackle threesomes in the league.
Hargrave was sidelined for virtually all of training camp and the Eagles’ season-opening loss to Washington with pec and hamstring injuries. He returned in Week 2 against the Rams but wasn’t much of a factor in the 25 snaps he played.
Sunday’s 23-23 tie with the Bengals was a different story. The Eagles sacked rookie quarterback Joe Burrow eight times. Hargrave, who still is trying to play himself back into football shape, played 32 snaps and had four quarterback pressures. He gift-wrapped a third-quarter sack for blitzing safety Jalen Mills.
The Rams game “wasn’t his best game,” defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. “It was his first action in a (new) scheme. He’s missed so much time in training camp, and (there was) no offseason program.
“But I thought he made a really big jump from last week to this week. He was disruptive. He was gaining ground to the quarterback on some of those heavy play-actions, which is one of the things we expect from him. He was around the football a lot. I thought he took a really big step, and I think he’s going to fit really well for what we do.”
Hargrave is hoping to take another significant step Sunday in the Eagles’ prime-time game against the defending NFC-champion 49ers. The Eagles have invested a lot of money in their three defensive tackles because of the disruption they can cause running up the middle at the quarterback. The combined 2021 salary-cap number for the three of them will be $51.2 million.
“The first game (against the Rams) was me really kind of just trying to get my confidence,” Hargrave said. “ ... The second game was me kind of getting into my comfort zone and knocking some of the rust off.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.