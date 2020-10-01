For the 0-2-1 Eagles, first place in the NFC East is just a win away

“We’ve got a lot of veteran guys here that have been in these kinds of battles before,” he said. “It was the same way in Pittsburgh. We had a lot of veterans that kept going and kept talking to us.

“Losing wasn’t acceptable there, and it’s not acceptable here. It’s in our nature to keep going and keep trying to turn this thing around. The NFL is just a roller-coaster. A roller-coaster. And we’re about to get on the right track.”

If they are able to do that, Hargrave likely will be one of the reasons. With him, Malik Jackson and Fletcher Cox, the Eagles have one of the best defensive-tackle threesomes in the league.

Hargrave was sidelined for virtually all of training camp and the Eagles’ season-opening loss to Washington with pec and hamstring injuries. He returned in Week 2 against the Rams but wasn’t much of a factor in the 25 snaps he played.

Sunday’s 23-23 tie with the Bengals was a different story. The Eagles sacked rookie quarterback Joe Burrow eight times. Hargrave, who still is trying to play himself back into football shape, played 32 snaps and had four quarterback pressures. He gift-wrapped a third-quarter sack for blitzing safety Jalen Mills.