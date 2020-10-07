Flyers take 'shoot-first' right winger Tyson Foerster in first round of NHL draft

After Wednesday, the Flyers' next line of business is the start of free agency Friday at noon. With Matt Niskanen's stunning retirement, the Flyers are in need of a veteran defenseman.

Potential unrestricted free-agent defensemen include St. Louis' Alex Pietrangelo, Boston's Torey Krug, Toronto's Tyson Barrie, Tampa Bay's Kevin Shattenkirk, Pittsburgh's Justin Schultz, and Washington's Radko Gudas. All are right-handed (like Niskanen) except Krug.

"There's different ways to attack this," Fletcher said about filling the void left by Niskanen's departure, "and to his credit, he gave us early warning."

With commitments to 18 players expected to be on the team, the Flyers have about $8.7 million in cap space but still must sign restricted free agents Nolan Patrick and Phil Myers.

The Flyers gave qualifying offers Tuesday to Patrick, Myers, and Misha Vorobyev. Vorobyev, 23, another restricted free agent, is playing in Russia's KHL, and the offer enables the Flyers to keep his rights if he returns to the NHL.

Before announcing team's selection, Fletcher saluted the late Jack McIlhargey, a former Flyers player, scout, and assistant coach who died in July at 68. ... As a freshman at the University of Michigan, York had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) and a plus-9 rating in 30 games; he is expected to turn pro after this season. ... The NHL has set Jan. 1 as its target date to start the 2020-21 season, commissioner Gary Bettman said. No date has been set yet for when training camps will open. ... Because of the pandemic, the Flyers will not hold a development camp this year for its prospects, Flahr said. ... Defenseman Jake Sanderson was the first American player drafted Tuesday, taken by Ottawa fifth overall. Down the road, he figures to become the first Montana native to reach the NHL.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.