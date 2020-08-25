New York Islanders defenseman Andy Greene (4) celebrates his goal with teammates Brock Nelson (29) and Anthony Beauvillier (18) during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action against the Philadelphia Flyers in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Flyers goaltender Carter Hart makes a save as teammate Travis Sanheim and Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle (7) vie for the rebound during Game 1 of their playoff series Monday.
Frank Gunn / the canadian press via ap
New York Islanders defenseman Andy Greene (4) celebrates his goal with teammates Brock Nelson (29) and Anthony Beauvillier (18) during first-period NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action against the Philadelphia Flyers in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
It had been 33 years since the Philadelphia Flyers played the New York Islanders in the playoffs.
Now they’re going to play four times this week, including Game 2 at 3 p.m. Wednesday and Game 3 at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Too much Semyon Varlamov and too many struggles in their own zone have the Flyers facing a 1-0 series deficit. Here are some observations.
Caught flat-footed
In the series opener Monday, the Flyers were chasing the game throughout the first period, which was an annoying habit they had during the regular season. If not for Carter Hart, the Islanders could have been up 4-0. Eventually, they were.
No shot
The Flyers had only four shots in the first period, none by the forwards in the final nearly 12 minutes. They steadied the ship in the second, but couldn’t dent the scoreboard.
Semyon says
Varlamov has a shutout streak of 136 minutes, 20 seconds. He made 29 saves, including some gems on Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny. Hayes had a breakaway, but he couldn’t get a shot on Varlamov.
Paging Dr. Coots
Coach Alain Vigneault gave Sean Couturier the nickname Dr. Coots during the season because the quickest way to fix an ailing player’s game was to put him on Couturier’s line.
Well, it’s Couturier who needs treatment for the first time in about two years. The Konecny-Hayes-Joel Farabee line was the Flyers’ best. Couturier’s line, except for a couple bursts by Jake Voracek was silent.
Greene was money
Veteran defenseman Andy Greene scored his first playoff goal in 10 years with a point shot that beat Carter Hart to the glove side.
Greene’s last goal was in the 2010 first round against the Flyers’ Brian Boucher in the only game that series won by New Jersey. Greene was plucked from the Devils at the trade deadline by current Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello, the GM who signed him to his first NHL contract.
Didja have it?
Greene was 45-1 at DraftKings to score the first goal. He was also 45-1 to score the last goal. DraftKings would have paid both ends had the game ended 1-0.
Empty feeling
So desperate were the Flyers to generate offense, Vigneault pulled his goalie with more than seven minutes left down 3-0. The Islanders proceeded to score a 200-foot goal off a funky bounce.
NBC ya.
Keith Jones stepped in for deposed NBC Sports Network analyst Mike Milbury and provided terrific analysis, even from the studio in Connecticut. He noted Vigneault ought to consider changing lines when the Flyers were under siege in the first period.
Not long after, Giroux was moved back up to the top line with Couturier and Michael Raffl moved down.
Numerology
Teams that have lost Game 1 of a best-of-seven have come back to win just 31.1% of series. For the Flyers, that number is 38.5%. More substantially, the Flyers have not lost consecutive games since Jan. 7 — a span of 37 games.
Here’s a thought. The Canadiens hammered the Flyers 5-0 in Game 2 of the first-round series, and Philadelphia responded with consecutive shutouts. Expect some lineup changes. Morgan Frost, anyone?
Quoting
“The first period was probably the worst first period we’ve had in the bubble,” said Giroux. “In the second and third, we generated more offense and played better. But the top players gotta play better. I’m obviously one of them. We gotta get going here.”
Plaza
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Plaza
Plaza
Trump Plaza
Plaza
Plaza
Plaza
Plaza
Plaza
Plaza
Plaza
Plaza
Plaza
Plaza
Plaza
Plaza
Plaza
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.