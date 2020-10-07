FIFA forces Union to release José Andrés Martínez to Venezuela national team

The second was a rule put in place by CONMEBOL, the South American confederation, for its club tournaments that visiting teams can only spend 72 hours in a country. The Union understood it to apply to national team games as well, and wanted confirmation.

Venezuela plays Colombia in Barranquilla on Friday night. The federation wanted Martínez to fly to Barranquilla on Monday, and didn't say whether he would stay there or travel on to Caracas, Venezuela's capital, for the team's training camp. Nor did they say how he'd get across the closed Venezuela-Colombia border.

If Martínez stayed in Barranquilla, he would have been there for more than 72 hours. If the federation had a way to get him to Caracas, the Union wanted to know. There was no answer from the federation. That's why manager Jim Curtin mentioned the ambiguous travel itinerary in his Tuesday news conference.

The answer ultimately came Tuesday afternoon from FIFA. Not only did it force the Union to let him go, it threatened the Union with punishment by its disciplinary committee. There was no mention of whether the 72-hour rule stood, simply an order.