Bryce Harper is struggling at the plate.
So is J.T. Realmuto.
That’s what makes the Phillies current hot streak even more remarkable.
Philadelphia won its fifth straight and its 10th in its last 11 games with a 5-3 victory over the New York Mets on Friday. Philadelphia played the second of a four-game series in New York on Saturday night. The Phillies (19-15) began Saturday two games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.
“This is absolutely a team that can contend deep into the playoffs,” Friday’s winning pitcher Jake Arrieta said. “There’s no question about it. Once you get into October, you want to roll the dice and see what happens.”
In the Phillies' last 11 games before Saturday, Harper, who hits third in the order, was batting .143 (5 for 35) with no home runs, two RBIs and 13 strikeouts.
Meanwhile, Realmuto, who usually bats cleanup, was batting .163 (7 for 43) with one home run, four RBIs and 15 strikeouts during the same stretch.
“This is the ultimate team game,” Arrieta said. “You can’t win the game by yourself, so it’s going to take a collective effort each and every night, and that’s what we’ve been able to do these past couple weeks.”
But the Phillies have turned their season around in part because of unexpected contributions.
On Friday, Phil Gosselin started for Harper in right field. Gosselin, who rarely plays against right-handed pitchers, doubled with two outs off Mets right-handed reliever Jared Hughes in the top of the seventh. Gosselin then scored to give the Phillies a 3-2 they never relinquished on Roman Quinn’s single.
Last Wednesday, Phillies manager Joe Girardi gave hot-hitting Rhys Hoskins a day off and started Neil Walker at first base. Walker hit a two-run single to propel Philadelphia to a 3-0 win over ace pitcher pitcher Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals.
“I hope it continues,” Girardi said of his decision making. “I hope I stay lucky in that sense.”
Both Harper and Realmuto were slated to be in the lineup Saturday.
Harper was batting .343 with a .478 on-base percentage and a .714 slugging percentage going into Aug. 23. He seened almost destined to cool off.
"I just think he's a little off offensively, which I think happens to all hitters,” Girardi said before Friday’s game. “It's a little bit disconnected, and we got to get him back.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.