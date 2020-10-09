Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata passed his first test but will face a tougher one Sunday against the Steelers and Bud Dupree

At some point, maybe Sunday or maybe next week against Baltimore, Mailata is going to get undressed by an edge-rusher. He's going to get Carson Wentz hit. Baldinger said how the young left tackle reacts to that will be important.

"You never really know about any of these guys, how their wiring is, until they get beat bad," Baldinger said. "If Bud Dupree runs over him, how does he react? If he gets his quarterback hit and the ball pops out, can he shake it off and come back and be steady and just let it go? Or is it going to compound itself?

"I don't know the answer to that, and I don't know if [Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland] knows it or Doug [Pederson] or anybody else. Some guys just shake it off and get right back to it. And some guys, it can bother them the rest of the day."

Mailata replaced 38-year-old Jason Peters, who injured his toe last week and was placed on injured reserve. Peters had replaced 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard, who suffered a season-ending bicep injury in training camp.

At some point, Peters' toe will heal, and he'll be healthy enough to play again. But unless Mailata just completely self-destructs, Baldinger thinks the Eagles should leave him right where he is.