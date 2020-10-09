Eagles tackle Jordan Mailata passed his first test but will face a tougher one Sunday against the Steelers and Bud Dupree

The reviews are out on Jordan Mailata's first NFL start, and most of them are positive.
Nobody is ready to suggest that the massive 6-foot-8, 348-pound Aussie left tackle deserves a bust in Canton after his play in the Philadelphia Eagles' 25-20 come-from-behind win over the 49ers on Sunday. But he did play well.
"I thought he played really well," said NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger. "You really can't find any fault with the way he played. The good thing is, he was never on the ground. He's got great feet. And you can't run through him. He's just too massive.
"Now, he didn't go up against great players. Kerry Hyder and the guys he went up against, they're not great players. They're good 'effort' guys. But for what he had to do Sunday, he was really good.
"Even when he misses a jam, which happened once against Hyder, he's just so massive that he can block you with his body. He had the one false start [on a third-and-1 early in the second quarter]. But other than that, you can't really find a negative play.
"If you watched him Sunday and didn't know his backstory, you would never know he was a rugby player all of his life until three years ago, or that it was his first NFL start."
We'll find out a lot more about Mailata and the rest of the Eagles' offensive line on Sunday when they face a Steelers defense that is first in the league against the run and has 15 sacks in three games.
Mailata will spend much of the game going up against Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree. Dupree is second on the Steelers in sacks (2 1/2 ) and tied for second with Stephon Tuitt in total quarterback pressures (17), one behind TJ Watt.
"He's going to see a lot of Bud," Baldinger, an NFL offensive lineman for 11 seasons, said. "He will see [defensive end] Cam Heyward at times if they run a twist stunt or if they line up in base. But they're mostly a nickel defense, which means that for the most part he'll see Dupree.
"Bud's really good. He's really strong, a very powerful guy. He's definitely much better than anybody Jordan saw either last Sunday or in the preseason games he played in the previous couple of seasons. This will be a good test."
Dupree is an athletic edge-rusher. Ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash and had a 42-inch vertical jump at the 2015 NFL pre-draft scouting combine. He had just 20 sacks in his first four seasons with the Steelers but had a breakout year last season, recording 11 1/2 sacks.
"Bud can turn a corner," Baldinger said. "He hadn't really done much until last year. TJ [Watt, the Steelers' other edge-rushing linebacker] really helps him because he wins a lot of his one-on-ones on the other side."
The Steelers blitz a lot. Their blitz percentage is one of the highest in the NFL. And they figure to target the inexperienced left side of the Eagles' line -- Mailata and left guard Nate Herbig -- with many of those blitzes on Sunday.
At some point, maybe Sunday or maybe next week against Baltimore, Mailata is going to get undressed by an edge-rusher. He's going to get Carson Wentz hit. Baldinger said how the young left tackle reacts to that will be important.
"You never really know about any of these guys, how their wiring is, until they get beat bad," Baldinger said. "If Bud Dupree runs over him, how does he react? If he gets his quarterback hit and the ball pops out, can he shake it off and come back and be steady and just let it go? Or is it going to compound itself?
"I don't know the answer to that, and I don't know if [Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland] knows it or Doug [Pederson] or anybody else. Some guys just shake it off and get right back to it. And some guys, it can bother them the rest of the day."
Mailata replaced 38-year-old Jason Peters, who injured his toe last week and was placed on injured reserve. Peters had replaced 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard, who suffered a season-ending bicep injury in training camp.
At some point, Peters' toe will heal, and he'll be healthy enough to play again. But unless Mailata just completely self-destructs, Baldinger thinks the Eagles should leave him right where he is.
"They're going to have to move off Jason after this year anyway," he said. "If he comes back and they put him back at left tackle, he's going to go down again. Because that's what's happened three years in a row now. It would just be a matter of time.
"If Jordan plays well this week against Dupree and the Steelers, I would just leave him there. Just leave him there and let him take whatever lumps and growing pains there are. Whether it's stunts, looks, or any other game-situation stuff that he has to see in order to grow."
