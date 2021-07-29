Eagles should steer clear of trading for Deshaun Watson: Must Win

When Hererra returned to spring training in March, he apologized to teammates and showed remorse during a press conference.

Some compare Watson’s situation to the Eagles signing Michael Vick in August 2009.

It’s another poor comparison.

When he arrived in Philadelphia, Vick had been out of the NFL for two years and had served 548 days in prison as punishment for his dog fighting crimes.

Herrera and Vick were at the end of the legal process. Watson is just beginning.

Watson could settle the civil cases and bury the details with non-disclosure agreements.

He could escape criminal prosecution and then receive an NFL suspension that prospective teams can tolerate.

But even if that happens any team that considers trading for Watson should investigate every accusation thoroughly and determine if his actions align with their beliefs.

It’s the primary goal of every NFL team to win games, but franchises should be about more than what the final score says and their place in the standings.

Owner Jeffrey Lurie has had no problem in the past with associating the Eagles with various social justice causes.