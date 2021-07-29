Eagles should steer clear of trading for Deshaun Watson: Must Win

Let’s start with the facts.
Here’s what we know so far about Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
There are 22 active lawsuits alleging sexual assault or sexually inappropriate behavior against Watson during a massage.
Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin on Monday told ESPN that 10 women have filed complaints with Houston Police Department.
Several national media reports this month have linked Watson with the Philadelphia Eagles. The main topic of conversation in the Philadelphia sports world as the Eagles open training camp this week is should Philadelphia use its cache of future first-round draft picks to trade for the quarterback?
The answer is a hard no.
Watson, who requested a trade before his legal troubles began, reported to Texans camp Wednesday. The NFL has not placed any restrictions on Watson’s activity with Houston.
"The NFL's review of the serious allegations against Deshaun Watson remains ongoing and active," the NFL said in a statement this week. "We are working cooperatively with the Houston Police Department and ensuring that the NFL's inquiry does not interfere with their investigation.”
Watson, 25, is one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks and at his age would figure to have at least 10 more years as an impact player. He threw for 4,823 yards and 33 TDs last season.
At a Wednesday press conference, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman couldn’t specifically speak about Watson because he’s under contract to the Texans. But he did address the matter in a roundabout way.
“One of the things that I always find kind of funny,” Roseman said, “is whenever there's a name bandied about, the Eagles are kind of associated with that. I understand because we have more draft picks, high draft picks, going forward that that's probably going to be continual as players become available.”
But the general manager also said it’s management’s job is to evaluate every option at every position.
“We’re watching tape on guys,” he said. “We're looking at guys and we're making sure that we're ready, one in case of injury, and also for any position that trades become available. I'm obviously not going to talk about anyone who is property of another team.”
Some proponents of a Watson deal compare the Eagles trading for the quarterback to Phillies centerfielder Odubel Herrera’s return this season from a domestic violence incident.
It’s a poor comparison.
Herrera was arrested in Atlantic City in May 2019. Hererra underwent court-mandated counselling as a condition of the domestic violence charges being dismissed. He served an 85-game suspension that year and didn’t play at all in shortened 2020 season.
When Hererra returned to spring training in March, he apologized to teammates and showed remorse during a press conference.
Some compare Watson’s situation to the Eagles signing Michael Vick in August 2009.
It’s another poor comparison.
When he arrived in Philadelphia, Vick had been out of the NFL for two years and had served 548 days in prison as punishment for his dog fighting crimes.
Herrera and Vick were at the end of the legal process. Watson is just beginning.
Watson could settle the civil cases and bury the details with non-disclosure agreements.
He could escape criminal prosecution and then receive an NFL suspension that prospective teams can tolerate.
But even if that happens any team that considers trading for Watson should investigate every accusation thoroughly and determine if his actions align with their beliefs.
It’s the primary goal of every NFL team to win games, but franchises should be about more than what the final score says and their place in the standings.
Owner Jeffrey Lurie has had no problem in the past with associating the Eagles with various social justice causes.
The number of civil suits and criminal complaints is alarming to say the least. If another team makes a move for the quarterback, so be it.
Trading for Watson says something about how much a team wants to win.
More importantly, it also says something about what an organization values and stands for.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
