For the first time in years, and for the foreseeable future, John Rodio and many other season-ticket holders will not head to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday for a Philadelphia Eagles home game.
With NFL teams either limiting fan attendance or barring it outright due to concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s football season is going to be different for fans, including Eagles season-ticket holders like Rodio.
Typically, the 56-year-old Hammonton resident would host a tailgate party with about 100 people in nearby Citizens Bank Park parking lot in preparation for Sunday’s 1 p.m. game with the Los Angeles Rams.
“It’s not going to be the same,” said Rodio, whose father, Paul Sr., first purchased the set of 12 season tickets in the 1960s when the Eagles still played at Franklin Field.
Rodio first attended games with his family in the 1970s when the Eagles shared Veterans Stadium with the Phillies.
Rodio’s seats are now in section 119 at the Linc.
“We’ve been going to the Eagles for forever, so it’s an event. It’s not just a game day, everything is built around that. Parties, weddings — we don’t do anything until the schedule comes out,” added Rodio, who is also a local high school basketball referee. “To tailgate with friends, family and kids, and the game is just part of it, and to take away all those things, it strips away the fabric of what you enjoyed.”
Tailgating or watching the game outside the stadium will not be permitted. The city announced Wednesday street closures around the South Philadelphia sports complex to keep people from showing up to the stadium on Sunday and tailgating.
Nick Katz is experiencing a similar sense of loss. Katz, of Mays Landing, also tailgates with family and friends — a great bonding experience over the years.
Nick’s father, Steve, and friend Neil Clark purchased a set of seven season tickets in 1984.
The group sits in section 231.
“It’s a tradition with my family,” said Nick, who looks forward to the time with his father, brother Dave and sister Michelle and other relatives. “The camaraderie we have when we are out there, it’s actually one of my favorite times of the year. I just enjoy Sundays and the atmosphere, whether it’s tailgating or the game itself. It’s sad that we can’t be there.”
Anthony Zuccarello, 67, co-owner of Sam’s Pizza in Wildwood and a Eagles season-ticket holder, said he understands the reasoning behind playing games without fans.
“It’s better that they don’t have it anyway with having to sit so close to people even if you’re spaced out,” said Zuccarello. “It’s what you have to do.”
Along with the Eagles, the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers and Rams, New York Jets and Giants are not allowing fans until further notice.
The Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers each announced they will not allow fans for at least their first two home games.
But after that, one or more could join the eight that have permitted limited capacity.
“All different areas have different percentages of the virus, too,” Zuccarello added. “The Northeast has a much more dense population than some other places, so it makes sense.”
The Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are the teams allowing limited fans.
“I don’t know how they manage to pick the (limited) people,” said Zuccarello, who lives in Wildwood and had season tickets since Donovan McNabb was behind center.
Zuccarello, who only goes to a few games per year, typically gives his section 120 tickets to his children because the pizza shop is still open during the start of the football season.
Michael McFadden, who has had season tickets for 28 years and sits in section 201 with family and friends, called it an “injustice” that other teams are allowing fans, adding that it should be uniform.
“I absolutely don’t think it’s fair, given the numbers of the coronavirus cases in the City of Philadelphia (declining),” said McFadden, 50, of Northeast Philadelphia.
“I think the stadium should be open with a limited number of Eagles fans, just like some of the other stadiums so that we can cheer on our team,” McFadden added.
Rodio agreed.
“I think the league is wrong on that,” said Rodio, who is the younger brother of St. Augustine Prep basketball coach Paul Rodio. “To me, the (NFL) commissioner (Roger Goodell) shouldn’t allow it because that’s unfair. All the teams should be equal. If most teams can’t have fans, then everyone shouldn’t have fans.”
Katz echoed Rodio, adding that spectators should be allowed in the Linc.
Katz said those with medical conditions or aren’t healthy might not want to attend games, but healthier spectators should have the option.
“I think it should be the fans’ choice,” said Katz, adding he plans to watch the Eagles’ night games outside at his home on his projector with a fire ablaze and will invite friends and family. “I don’t think we should be told we can’t go.”
Katz, Rodio, McFadden and Zuccarello each opted to have their 2020 ticket payments transferred to next season rather than receive a refund or in case the Eagles do allow fans later this season.
“Hopefully, we get football back where the fans can be in the stands,” Katz said, “and get back to some normalcy.”
“Fans want to see the crowd’s reaction and players playing off the crowd,” Rodio said. “There’s no atmosphere. It’s just not the same.”
