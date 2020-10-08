Eagles' pass rush is on a roll but faces a huge challenge this week against the Steelers in Pittsburgh

The Eagles are getting significant contributions from many of their defensive linemen. Defensive end Genard Avery, who was acquired from the Browns in a trade-deadline deal last year for a fourth-round pick, played just 33 defensive snaps last season. But he had a sack and four quarterback hits in just 16 snaps against the Niners.

Sweat, a fourth-round pick in 2018, came on strong late last season and has taken his development to another level this season. He has two sacks in the last two games.

“They’ve got high-end talent on that line, but they also have quality depth,” Tomlin said. “They just have a multitude of talented people that they can bring at you. It really creates some problems. It allows guys to be fresh and dominate in the latter portions of the game. And that really stood out to me, especially against Cincinnati, when Fletcher had that big sack late in the game.”

Three of the Eagles’ five sacks against the Niners came in the fourth quarter. Against the Bengals, they had one in the fourth quarter and three more in overtime.

“You can see guys showing up,” said Cox, who has battled through an abdominal injury the last two weeks and still managed to register six quarterback pressures in 70 pass-rush opportunities. Only Graham has played more pass-rush snaps the last two games (75).

“Everybody’s got their role in that [defensive line] room,” Cox said. “Everybody’s taking advantage of every opportunity they get when they go out on that field. It’s showing on tape. Guys like Genard and Josh and Hassan, everybody’s just been showing up, which is great.”

