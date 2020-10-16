Eagles' Matt Pryor to miss Sunday due to illness

The Philadelphia Eagles will return to the well of backup offensive linemen once again.

During his Friday news conference, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Matt Pryor will miss Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens because of an illness. The team also announced Pryor was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which is for a player who either tested positive for the virus or came in close contact with someone who did. They didn’t specify what Pryor’s illness is.

The NFL has recently altered its policies surrounding players with symptoms consistent with the virus to hold players out even if they haven’t tested positive for the virus out of an abundance of caution.

“We’re taking all the precautions and making sure that he’s safe and healthy,” Pederson said. “So he’s going to miss this game.”

Pryor, who started the season as a backup before coming in at right guard when Jason Peters suffered a toe injury, will be replaced by Jamon Brown. The Eagles signed Brown off the Chicago Bears’ practice squad in Week 2. The 27-year-old has started 47 games in his seven-year career, including nine starts for the Atlanta Falcons last season.