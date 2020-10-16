Eagles' Matt Pryor to miss Sunday due to illness

The Philadelphia Eagles will return to the well of backup offensive linemen once again.
During his Friday news conference, Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Matt Pryor will miss Sunday’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens because of an illness. The team also announced Pryor was put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which is for a player who either tested positive for the virus or came in close contact with someone who did. They didn’t specify what Pryor’s illness is.
The NFL has recently altered its policies surrounding players with symptoms consistent with the virus to hold players out even if they haven’t tested positive for the virus out of an abundance of caution.
“We’re taking all the precautions and making sure that he’s safe and healthy,” Pederson said. “So he’s going to miss this game.”
Pryor, who started the season as a backup before coming in at right guard when Jason Peters suffered a toe injury, will be replaced by Jamon Brown. The Eagles signed Brown off the Chicago Bears’ practice squad in Week 2. The 27-year-old has started 47 games in his seven-year career, including nine starts for the Atlanta Falcons last season.
“He’s played and started in this league,” Pederson said. “You go back and watch some of his tape, he’s done some things well. He’s been with us now for a couple of weeks.”
Brown will be the third player to start at right guard for the Eagles this season. Nate Herbig was there for the season opener, but switched to the left side when Isaac Seumalo suffered a knee injury in Week 2, making way for Pryor.
Sunday will be the fifth different five-man group the team has started in the first six weeks of the season.
Other injuries
Pederson said Darius Slay has cleared concussion protocol and should be ready to play Sunday. The cornerback will have to stay symptom-free through the weekend to stay out of the protocol, though.
At wide receiver, DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery were both limited participants in practice Friday but will not play Sunday, the team announced.
“In the case of DeSean Jackson, he had a really good day yesterday,” Pederson said. “He’ll get back out there today and practice, and I’m hopeful that things go well today and there’s a possibility for him. In Alshon’s case, we just incorporated him back into practice this week, taking team reps. We want to make sure he’s feeling good before we put him out there.”
