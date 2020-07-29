Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson signs autographs at the NFL football team's training camp in Philadelphia, Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

Three-time Pro Bowl Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The Eagles placed Johnson, linebacker Nathan Gerry, and tackle Jordan Mailata on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.

The team is not disclosing if any of the players tested positive or were exposed to someone who has been infected with the new coronavirus.

However, Johnson confirmed in a statement on Twitter that “I have tested positive for COVID-19, but feel strong and ready to go.”

Here is the rest of his statement:

“Over the past few months, I have tested negative after all travels including before and after the OL Masterminds Summit — 18 days ago.

“I have been working hard in preparation for a long, grueling season and have tried to take all the necessary precautions to build a safe and healthy environment during the sessions. I have and will continue to take this seriously and encourage everyone else to do so as well.

“I will follow all protocols and I look forward to joining my teammates and coaches on the field soon! #FlyEaglesFly”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

Tags

Production Director

Started at The Press in 1993 as an Ocean County reporter. Moved to the copy desk in 1994 until taking over as editor of At The Shore in 1995. Became deputy sports editor in 2004 and was promoted to sports editor in 2007.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments