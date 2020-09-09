The Eagles offense line was thought to be settled and ready to go for season opener after Jason Peters said Monday he would play left tackle.
Think again.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson on Wednesday morning would not commit to right tackle Lane Johnson taking field when Philadelphia kicks off at Washington on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Johnson has a lower body injury and is listed at day-to-day.
“We'll see where he's at at the end of the week, but he's doing well,” Pederson said. “Lane is a valuable piece to our offensive line. But yet we've got to prepare everybody if Lane is not available, and we've got to get our young guys ready to go. This is why when we select offensive linemen we look for guys that can play both left and right side, can play inside and outside. We've got some young players there that we'll have ready.”
If Johnson can’t play, rookie and fourth-round draft pick Jack Driscoll could start at right tackle. The Eagles also could shift Matt Pryor from right guard to right tackle and play Nate Herberg at right guard.
As for now, Pryor is slated to make his second career start at right guard. His other start came in last year’s playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
“He's a big man. He's a physical man. He's done a nice job there,” Pederson said. “Having played the position gives him that experience moving forward, and hopefully he can really take it and just kind of roll with it, and embrace the opportunity that he has in front of him.”
No matter who plays where it adds up to uncertainty that a team doesn’t need a few days before the season opener.
The Eagles have faced constant questions about their offensive line during training camp.
Trouble started when Brandon Brooks, who is a Pro Bowl right guard, tore his Achilles during a June offseason workout. The Eagles planned to move on from Jason Peters, one of the best players in franchise history, and start Andre Dillard at left tackle this season. Bit when Brooks was injured, the Eagles re-signed former left tackle Peters in July to a $3 million contract to play right guard.
Things got complicated when Dillard tore his bicep in training camp and was lost for the season. After a week of drama and reports that he wanted a contract boost to move back to his former position, Peters told Pederson he would play left tackle.
The Eagles seemed to have the offensive line figured put until the Johnson news Wednesday morning.
Now, the questions persists and Philadelphia is running out of days to answer them.
EXTRA POINTS: Pederson also said running back Miles Sanders, who has a hamstring injury, is day-to-day with and would only participate in the individual portion of practice Wednesday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.