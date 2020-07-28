Jalen Hurts can’t predict the future.
The Philadelphia Eagles rookie quarterback does know what can be done in the present, however.
“Our main focus right now is to improve every day,” he said. “Be ready to help this team in any way we can. It’s all about improving and taking steps every day. Nobody knows what will happen tomorrow or next week or whenever. But taking advantage of the next opportunity and just trying to grow is what it’s all about.”
Hurts spoke with reporters on a video conference call Tuesday afternoon. He gave a similar answer as above to the first couple of questions.
“I’ve said it three times, and I don’t want to come off as (uncooperative),” he said, “but I’m just trying to improve every day and be the best quarterback I can be every day for this team.”
The Eagles began preseason camp Tuesday. It will be a camp unlike any other because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Players will spend the first few days being screened for the virus. Practices with pads won’t start until Aug. 17.
Philadelphia is scheduled to open at Washington on Sept. 13.
Hurts is one the Eagles’ most intriguing story lines as camp begins.
Philadelphia selected him in the second round of last May’s draft in a move that created plenty of debate.
The Eagles bypassed on picking a player who can give the team a more immediate boost to select Hurts even though quarterback Carson Wentz is 27 and about to start a four-year, $128 million contract.
The 6-foot-1 Hurts played at Alabama before transferring to Oklahoma where he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns last season.
Hurts, 21, led Alabama to the 2016 and 2017 national championship games. He eventually lost the starting job to Tua Tagovailoa, who the Miami Dolphins selected with the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft.
The speculation after the draft was that Eagles would play Hurts at wide receiver or another position. But team officials have said from the start that the Eagles intend for Hurts to be a quarterback.
“I’ve played quarterback my whole entire life,” Hurts said. “I’m here trying to grow at that position.”
Many fans and media speculate that the Eagles will create special quarterback packages for Hurts that will enable him to get on the field for some plays and take advantage of his ability to run and throw. Hurts had no specifics on that scenario.
Another question as camp begins is what Hurts’ presence will mean for Wentz’s long-term future and how will Wentz react to another quarterback being selected so high in the draft.
Hurts said he’s part of a great quarterback room with great coaches but has communicated with Wentz primarily through texts during this “weird” offseason.
“We’ve talked. We’ve texted. We’ve communicated, feeling each other out and building that relationship.” Hurts said. “When we both get in the building, it will be even better, for me to get reps with him and watch him. I’m excited for when that time comes.”
