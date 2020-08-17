Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will be out "multiple weeks" because of an upper-body injury.
The Eagles announced the injury news Monday as players took the field in pads for the first time. Hargrave was the team's big free-agency acquisition this offseason, signing a three-year contract worth $39 million back in March.
Hargrave, 27, was expected to pair with Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson, both also highly paid interior pass rushers, to fortify the Eagles' defensive line from the inside out. It's unclear how the former Pittsburgh Steeler was injured and what the specific injury is.
Defensive end Derek Barnett is listed as week-to-week with a lower-body injury, and wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside and right guard Jason Peters are both day-to-day with lower-body injuries. Eagles linebacker Duke Riley is missing time with an illness, but it's unclear what that is. Riley hasn't been added to the COVID-19/Reserve list, so it's possible he has an unrelated sickness or was exposed to someone who was sick.
Even in Barnett's case, week-to-week could mean the team is being cautious with a player with the goal of getting him back healthy for the season opener, which is still more than three weeks away. Arcega-Whiteside and Peters were both on the field during the early portion of Monday's practice, both dressed in shorts and jerseys instead of pads.
