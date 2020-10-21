Carson Wentz shrugs off the hits, and gathers his depleted forces to face the Giants on Thursday

It isn't clear that timing really works like a savings account, but Wentz declared that he was "confident in those guys," that "we've played a lot of football together, whether it's in practice or in a game over the years."

Wentz and Doug Pederson are 5-0 on Thursday night. Both have talked about how taking a back-to-basics approach to offensive planning helps, given the time constraints.

"I think you kind of go back to, 'What do we do best? ... What's our DNA?' " Wentz said. "Maybe you're not adding as much stuff situationally." Wentz said the lack of time works both ways. The opposing defense can't make things real complicated, either.

"They usually don't have a whole lot of new stuff, so you can really just watch the tape and go play, and let your guys make plays, and play fast," he said.

Wentz won't have his most dynamic running back, Miles Sanders (knee), or his all-time favorite target, tight end Zach Ertz (ankle). Richard Rodgers will highlight a tight end corps that presumably will include Croom and Hakeem Butler.

Backup running back Boston Scott's best performances last season came against the Giants. In two must-win December games, he rushed 29 times for 113 yards and four touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 153 yards.