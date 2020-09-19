Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in action during an NFL match against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Washington Football Team defensive end Ryan Kerrigan (91) attempts to take down Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during an NFL match against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz passes the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is sacked by Washington’s Ryan Kerrigan in last Sunday’s opening 27-17 loss in Landover, Maryland. Washington took down Wentz eight times in the game.
Carson Wentz played one of the worst games of his NFL career last Sunday.
This Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback will play one of the most important. The Eagles (0-1) will host the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field in the team's home opener.
“I’m looking forward to bouncing back, personally,” Wentz said, “and I know this offense is as well.”
It wasn’t just that the Eagles lost 27-17 to the Washington Football Team in the season opener last week, it was how they lost and how Wentz played.
Wentz was sacked eight times, often holding the ball too long in the pocket rather than throwing it away. Wentz threw two interceptions and fumbled once. The Eagles squandered a 17-0 lead they held late in the second quarter. Wentz completed 14 of his first 18 passes but then connected on just 10 of his next 24 attempts.
“It was a culmination of things,” Wentz said. “We came out swinging, and we started fast. The turnovers really hurt us. I had to do a better job of protecting the ball. We had a lot of negative plays on first down that put us in tough situations. It wasn’t a lot of physical mistakes but just communication.”
Both of Wentz’s interceptions were intended for rookie wide receivers Jalen Reagor and John Hightower. There was a feeling that both receivers could have fought harder for the ball.
“There’s nothing quite like those (live) game reps,” Wentz said. “From Week 1 to Week 2, I expect progress to be made from all of us. I think these young guys finally getting their feet wet, I expect them to keep progressing.”
Wentz’s performance sparked a debate among national pundits and some Eagles fans about just how good Wentz is.
The quarterback was an MVP candidate in 2017 when he had an 11-2 record as a starter before injuring his knee. But since then, Wentz is 14-14 as a starter.
The Eagles and Wentz face plenty of challenges Sunday, chief among them Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who is considered the NFL’s top defensive player.
“He’s a monster,” Wentz said. “Everyone around the league knows it and how he can wreck an offensive game plan. At the same time, we have to execute. We have to come out and execute and not play afraid, play timid.”
There was also talk this week that Eagles coach Doug Pederson did Wentz no favors with his play calling.
The Eagles rarely rolled Wentz out of the pocket to get him away from the pressure and take advantage of his mobility. Pederson said the Eagles didn’t roll Wentz out much because they often faced second-and-long and third-and-long situations.
“I would love to have Carson out of the pocket more,” Pederson said. “He is dynamic outside of the pocket, great vision and all that. But again, we've got to do a better job on first down in order for a lot of those plays to take place.”
There are 14 games left after Sunday, but Wentz needs to play well against the Rams to change the way his career narrative is headed. He also needs to play well, because the last time the Eagles started 0-2 and made the postseason was 2003.
Another subpar performance and the questions about Wentz will get louder.
And who knows? Maybe there’s a reason why Philadelphia drafted quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of this year's draft in May.
