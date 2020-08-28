Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen says the players’ conversations Thursday before a scheduled game against the Nationals ‘led to us realizing there are some things that are bigger than the game. That’s when we came together and decided not to play the game.’
Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen says the players’ conversations Thursday before a scheduled game against the Nationals ‘led to us realizing there are some things that are bigger than the game. That’s when we came together and decided not to play the game.’
Matt Slocum / associated press
Winslow Townson
Winslow Townson
Frank Franklin II
Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) throws a ball during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Frank Franklin II
John Amis
Phillies left fielder Andrew McCutchen talks with relief pitcher Jose Alvarez in the bullpen between innings Monday night. The teams will play a doubleheader of seven-inning games Wednesday.
For McCutchen and his Philadelphia Phillies teammates, the right thing was not playing against the Washington Nationals on Thursday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Phillies voted as a team to not play.
“It was very moving for us to come together as a unit,” McCutchen said in a video conference with reporters Friday afternoon. “We did something that was great, meant something to us, and that for me is very moving.”
Philadelphia returned to the field to host the Atlanta Braves on Jackie Robinson Day on Friday night.
The Phillies were one of several professional sports teams to boycott a game in the past two days to make a statement about social justice and racism. The Milwaukee Bucks began this movement when they boycotted a playoff game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.
Blake, 29, was shot by police, apparently in the back, on Sunday as he leaned into his SUV, three of his children seated inside. The shooting was captured on video and ignited new protests in the country three months after the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer touched off a nationwide reckoning over racial injustice.
McCutchen is one of baseball’s most prominent Black players. He and his wife, Maria, were instrumental in designing the unity ceremony baseball held before opening day this year.
“The reason (for the unity ceremony) was for us to know that we have each other’s backs,” McCutchen said. “We support each other.”
The Phillies met Thursday afternoon to discuss taking action to protest the Blake shooting. McCutchen spoke to the team about what has happened in the country the past few days.
“I was emotional for myself,” he said. “I was beside myself not necessarily knowing where I wanted to go. Being able to have the support of the group of guys, not only the guys but the coaching staff, the training staff, the whole organization — it led to us realizing there are some things that are bigger than the game. That’s when we came together and decided not to play the game.”
Thursday was not the first time this season the Phillies met as a team to discuss systematic racism and social justice. Manager Joe Girardi held a meeting on the topics during summer camp in July.
“I felt it was important we have some of these hard conversations,” Girardi said. “I thought it was important we have it as a unit, so the first time something maybe came up we were prepared for it. I just felt it was important to understand how people felt. ”
The summer camp meeting lasted a little more than hour. Players and coaches spoke.
“I think it was probably eye-opening for a lot of the people in the room,” Girardi said. “I thought that was good. Everyone kind of let their guard down that day.”
McCutchen said baseball clubhouses are diverse, and if it wasn’t for baseball, he probably wouldn’t discuss issues of race and social justice with people from such varied backgrounds,
“That’s one of the things that I cherish the most about it,” he said. “People come from all over the world. They have their own stories. Sometimes it takes just sitting down and having that conversation.”
McCutchen acknowledged that many people want to know what’s next or where these protests go from there. He doesn’t seem sure.
“It’s Ok not have the answers,” he said. “It’s OK to not know what’s next. But what’s not OK is not caring what’s next.”
It seemed fitting that the day after not playing in protest, the Phillies returned to the field on Jackie Robinson Day. Baseball began to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day in 2004.
There’s a danger this annual celebration to honor player who broke baseball’s color barrier in 1947 can feel routine. But this year and this week, Jackie Robinson Day feels different, according to McCutchen.
“We’re not only celebrating Jackie Robinson Day,” he said, “as the person he was, breaking the color barrier, really being the start of the whole civil rights movement. He always stood for what he believed in. It’s come full circle. Ultimately, I feel like that’s what we’re doing right now.”
