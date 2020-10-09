Alshon Jeffery won't play Sunday, was battling illness

Originally, the Philadelphia Eagles were targeting Sunday's game at Pittsburgh for the return of wide receiver Alshon Jeffery from a foot injury that caused him to undergo surgery last December.

But Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday that an undisclosed illness — which Pederson said is not COVID-19 — has kept Jeffery from getting in the full week of practice the team thinks is necessary for Jeffery to appear in a game, so he will not be active against the Steelers.

Pederson said the Eagles are trying to get DeSean Jackson (hamstring) through Friday's practice before determining if he will play in Pittsburgh. Jackson was listed as "limited" in Thursday's practice, which usually means a player did not participate in 11-on-11 work. This could mean that except for recovered wideout J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf), the receiving corps Carson Wentz has to work with at Pittsburgh will be as limited as it was in Sunday night's win at San Francisco.

Pederson also said that Jordan Mailata will be the starting left tackle "as long as he plays well, right now, in the near future, obviously. ... At the same time, we understand that when (Jason Peters) is healthy, that's a decision that we'll have to make at that particular time."