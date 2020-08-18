Roman Quinn woke up Sunday morning with his seasonal allergies bothering him.
He had an earache and a sore throat. In past years, the Phillies center fielder probably would have taken some medication and headed to ballpark.
But in this age of COVID-19, Quinn called the team’s training staff.
“It wasn’t so much that I was nervous (about the virus),” he said during a video call with reporters Tuesday afternoon. “I just didn’t want to put nobody at risk in case it was something else. I wasn’t too concerned that it was coronavirus.”
Quinn missed Sunday’s game. But he tested negative and returned to the lineup as the Phillies (8-9) began a 10-game road trip in Boston against the Red Sox (6-17) on Tuesday night.
Quinn took multiple tests for the virus, including a nasal swab and a couple of salvia tests.
“I’m feeling much better,” Quinn said. “I started to feel better after I took my allergy medicine.”
Quinn couldn’t travel with the team Monday because he was awaiting test results. Once cleared, he flew to Boston on a commercial flight Tuesday morning.
“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a little nervous,” Quinn said. “But there weren’t that many people in the airport. I made sure I kept my distance from everyone, made sure I sanitized my hands a lot. I wore extra face covering.”
Quinn is batting .278 (10 for 36) with four runs scored and a stolen base. He was 3 for 7 in the two games before being placed on the injured list.
Quinn scored the winning run in Friday night’s 6-5 win over the New York Mets.
Quinn has been troubled by injuries in the past, but he’s been healthy so far this season.
“My body has been feeling great,” he said. “I’ve been making sure I stayed on top of that, making sure I’m listening to my body and taking all the right steps I can to prepare for the game. I’m excited about this year, and I’m excited about the team we have.”
Injury updates
Two other Phillies who left Sunday’s 6-2 win over the Mets with injuries are also healthy.
Jay Bruce injured his left quadriceps, but he was in Tuesday’s lineup batting seventh as the designated hitter.
Jean Segura injured his right hamstring Sunday. The second baseman was not in Tuesday’s lineup, but he is not expected to be placed on the injured list. Manager Joe Girardi said Segura just needed another day of rest.
