76ers set to hire Doc Rivers as new coach

The Philadelphia 76ers have their next coach.
The Associated Press reported Thursday night that Philadelphia had hired Doc Rivers.
It should — at least initially — be a popular choice with the team’s fan base.
A former NBA point guard, Rivers is 943-681 in 21 seasons as an NBA coach. He led the Boston Celtics to the 2008 NBA championship. His teams have made 16 playoff appearances.
Rivers, 58, ended his seven-year tenure as Los Angeles Clippers’ coach after this past season. Los Angeles finished 49-23 but lost unexpectedly in the Western Conference semifinals to the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers were up 3-1 in that series before losing in seven games. The two parted ways Monday.
Rivers takes over a Sixers team that many basketball experts and fans feel underachieved this past season, finishing 43-30.
The Celtics swept an Eastern Conference first round series from Philadelphia. The Sixers fired coach Brett Brown after the sweep. Brown finished his seven seasons as Philadelphia’s coach with a 221-344 record. The Sixers made three playoff appearances under Brown, but never got past the second round.
The Sixers also were reportedly interested in Clippers assistant Tye Lue and former Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni for the head coaching position.
But once Rivers became available, he was immediately a fan favorite. The team interviewed him Wednesday, and came to an agreement Thursday.
The Sixers obviously hope Rivers’ credibility as both a player and a coach will help him reach Philadelphia stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.
Both are standout players, but each has a glaring weakness that for some reason neither has improved upon. For Simmons, it’s an inability or willingness to shoot from the perimeter. For Embiid, it’s his physical condition.
“I’m not looking to trade Ben or Joel,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said a few days after the season ended. “I’m looking to complement them better. They are 24 and 26 years old, respectively. You try to make that fit as long as you can. They want to be here, they want to be with our organization, and I see them here for a long, long time.”
Rivers is also familiar with Sixers forward Tobias Harris, who Rivers coached with the Clippers from 2017 until he was traded to Philadelphia midway through the 2018-19 season.
Harris averaged a career-high 20.9 points in 55 games with the Clippers in 2018-19.
Rivers becomes the 25th coach in franchise history, dating to when the team was founded in 1949 as the Syracuse Nationals.
