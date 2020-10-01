76ers set to hire Doc Rivers as new coach

But once Rivers became available, he was immediately a fan favorite. The team interviewed him Wednesday, and came to an agreement Thursday.

The Sixers obviously hope Rivers’ credibility as both a player and a coach will help him reach Philadelphia stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

Both are standout players, but each has a glaring weakness that for some reason neither has improved upon. For Simmons, it’s an inability or willingness to shoot from the perimeter. For Embiid, it’s his physical condition.

“I’m not looking to trade Ben or Joel,” Sixers general manager Elton Brand said a few days after the season ended. “I’m looking to complement them better. They are 24 and 26 years old, respectively. You try to make that fit as long as you can. They want to be here, they want to be with our organization, and I see them here for a long, long time.”

Rivers is also familiar with Sixers forward Tobias Harris, who Rivers coached with the Clippers from 2017 until he was traded to Philadelphia midway through the 2018-19 season.

Harris averaged a career-high 20.9 points in 55 games with the Clippers in 2018-19.

Rivers becomes the 25th coach in franchise history, dating to when the team was founded in 1949 as the Syracuse Nationals.

