Natalie Gulbis of Lake Las Vegas NV. watches her tee off shot on 7th on the 7th hole during the second round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Open at the Seaview-a Dolce Resort in Galloway Township, NJ. Saturday, June, 19, 2010.
Golfer Natalie Gulbis speaks during the second day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Tuesday, July 19, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Natalie Gulbis draws a large following on the 10th. Saturday June 2 2012 Day 2, ShopRite LPGA Classic, Seaview, Galloway. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
Ben Fogletto
Hinako Shibuno, Natalie Gulbis and Brynn Walker accepted sponsor exemptions to compete next month in the ShopRite LPGA Classic, tournament officials announced Tuesday.
The annual tournament is scheduled for Oct. 1–4 at Seaview Hotel & Golf Club in Galloway Township.
The ShopRite Classic is one of the largest and most prestigious tournaments on the LPGA Tour. The event has donated more than $35 million to local charities, including to organizations that help families with children battling cancer and multiple food banks.
No fans will be allowed to attend this year's tournament due to health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gulbis will compete in the tournament for the 15th time in a career that began in 2001. The 37-year-old Sacramento, California, native is one of the more popular golfers in the tournament, having won both the Evian Masters tournament, a major, and the William and Mouise Powell Award in 2017.
Gulbis also helped the U.S. win the Solheim Cup in 2005, 2007 and 2009.
Gulbis announced in January this will be her final year on tour.
Shibuno is ranked 14th in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Last year, she won last year’s AIG Women’s Open in her international debut. Shibuno had never played a tournament outside of her native Japan. Shibuno is the second Japanese golfer to win an LPGA major.
Walker is a standout senior on the women's team at the University of North Carolina. She has competed in the Classic qualifier six times, including her senior season at Radnor High School in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. She has competed in the Classic twice.
“We are excited that Hinako, Natalie and Brynn have accepted our sponsor exemptions,” tournament director Bill Hansen said in a statement Tuesday.
“Hinako burst onto the scene last year at the AIG Women’s Open, and we are thrilled to have another major champion join our field. Natalie has been a tournament favorite for nearly 20 years, and we are delighted to have her back at Seaview. Finally, Brynn has been taking part in our qualifiers since she was in high school and proved she can compete at the highest level, so it was our pleasure to make her road a little easier this year.”
Tournament officials previously announced Megha Ganne will also compete on a sponsor exemption. The 16-year-old from Holmdel High School is the defending New Jersey State Golf Association Junior Girls champion.
In 2019, Ganne also competed in the U.S. Women’s Open, the U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship and the Drive, Chip and Putt national finals.

