The Philadelphia 76ers needed leadership this week.

On Monday morning, a video emerged where James Harden — who had demanded a trade earlier this season — ripped 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said at an event in China. “Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

How did the 76ers’ best player Joel Embiid respond?

Embiid on Tuesday removed “Processing…” and the location “Philadelphia, PA” from his X, formerly known as Twitter, bio.

That move came on top of an interview earlier this summer where Embiid spoke about his championship aspirations.

“I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes,” Embiid said. “I don’t know where that’s going to be, whether it’s Philly or elsewhere, I just want to have a chance. I want to see what it feels like to win that first one. It’s not easy, but every single day I work towards it.”

The key words in that sentence is “whether it’s Philly or elsewhere.”

The Harden debacle is just the latest personnel crisis to hit the 76ers.

Jimmy Butler left.

Ben Simmons broke down and left.

Now, Harden wants out.

Through it all the 76ers have underachieved in the postseason, losing critical home games and failing to advance past the second round.

Embiid for the most has gotten a pass during this stretch. After all, he did average 33.1 points and 10.2 rebounds and won the MVP award this past season. He’s averaged 27.2 points and 11.2 rebounds for his career.

At each home game, Embiid is the last name announced during the introductions of the starting lineup, running onto the court to the roars for the Wells Fargo Center crowd.

But he’s been one of the few constants during this stretch of 76ers underachievement.

And more and more fans and media are beginning to examine his role in Philadelphia’s playoff failures. Other fans and media are whispering that it’s only a matter of time before Embiid demands a trade.

It was disappointing that role player PJ Tucker had to give Embiid an inspirational pep talk in the fourth quarter of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics. Embiid should be one inspiring teammates.

What should have Embiid done on social media after the Harden video broke?

He could have done nothing.

He could have posted a video of himself working out with a message of how motivated he was for the upcoming season.

Maybe the changes in his bio were intentional. Maybe they weren’t.

Embiid is a self-proclaimed social-media “troll.”

It gives him an out. The ability to say “just kidding” after no matter what he posts.

But that act is wearing thin. He will be 30 years old when the playoffs start next spring.

As a six-time All-Star, a five-time All NBA Player and a two-time scoring champ, he will be remembered as one of the greatest players in franchise history.

But unless something changes, he will also be remembered as the face of the team during one of the most disappointing stretches in 76ers history.

And there’s no kidding your way out of that.