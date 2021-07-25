Muhammad Ali's grandson fighting to continue 'family legacy'

Arum set up Ali Walsh's first fight, a four-round debut, to be in Tulsa for a reason. As the grandson of the sport's most famous name, the spotlight will be on Ali Walsh in a way it typically isn't for a rookie fighter. He might very well make his way to a fight in Las Vegas or New York at some point, but the company wanted to ease him into his pro career.

It's been that way his whole life. Everybody wants to say they beat Ali's grandson, so Ali Walsh has never stepped into a fight against anyone not giving him their all. He's a special name to everyone he fights, but his trainers want to rein that in as much as possible.

"We're going to treat him like a regular person because that's how he's going to have to learn," said BB Hudson, the athletic performance specialist on Ali Walsh's training team. "He has to learn, he has to go through bumps and bruises just like anybody else."

While he may never be able to fully escape the enormous shadow of his grandfather, he's not really trying to. He knows matching his prowess in the ring is virtually impossible and said he's more worried about living up to his accomplishments as a humanitarian outside of it.